New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter dated many women during his storied baseball career, including superstar Mariah Carey. The We Belong Together singer was head-over-heels in love with the MLB star and once revealed how Jeter's presence made her dopamine levels skyrocket in a tell-all.

Carey wrote:

"I had nearly nonexistant experience in dating. The thought of the simple pleasure of just being close to Derek was liberating."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Read:

Mariah Carey

While still married to her first husband, Tommy Mottola, in the 1990s, Mariah Carey acknowledged having an affair with Derek Jeter. When she was still married to the former music executive, Carey met Derek at a dinner. Because they both had mixed-race parents, Carey and Jeter connected, exchanged phone numbers, and started skulking around New York City.

Mariah Carey and Derek Jeter's brief romance

In the late 1990s, Carey and Jeter were both legendary characters. When Mariah Carey's autobiography, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, was released in September 2020, the singer shared several secrets.

Mariah talked openly about various subjects, including her brief romance with former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter. In her book, Mariah made a startling revelation when she said that Jeter was the second man she had slept with:

“Derek was only the second person I had slept with ever [coincidentally, his number was 2 on the Yankees]."

Jeter played for the New York Yankees for the whole of his 20-year Major League Baseball (MLB) career. He garnered 396 out of 397 votes (99.75%), the second-highest percentage in MLB history (behind his teammate Mariano Rivera), and the most by a position player.

Miami Marlins Press Conference

He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2020. From September 2017 until February 2022, he served as both the Miami Marlins' league president and CEO.

Poll : 0 votes