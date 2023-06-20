The 1986 New York Mets had a legendary season that culminated with the spectacular destruction of the interiors of an aircraft after winning a 16-inning, Game 6 of the NLCS in Houston to go to the World Series. The Mets' chartered flight turned into a party zone.

As reported by the Daily Beast in 2015, former Mets pitcher Ron Darling spoke about the "gross" plane celebration.

“To have the wives in their snazzy North Beach Leather outfits, covered in vomit, it didn’t make for a pretty picture,” Mets pitcher Ron Darling said. “And the guys were coming off in various forms of disarray of dress. We were gross.”

Describing the scene, Jeff Pearlman wrote in his book "The Bad Guys Won:"

“For the first hour the all-out partying was little more than drinking and yelling. But then, the United crew committed the ultimate mid-celebration error: They served cake. Ruffino [a team batboy] remembers sitting in his seat and biting into his piece when— Whoooosh! Splat!”

The celebration was definitely not very pleasant.

The New York Mets had to pay United after the "gross" plane celebration win against the Houston Astros

After nearly the entire team became extremely inebriated on a chaotic flight that reportedly included fights, nudity, cocaine use, a massive food fight, the destruction of seats and urination outside of restrooms, the Mets caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage and were banned from United Airlines.

United sent the squad a charge for the damages.

"Members of the 1986 Mets celebrate winning the World Series" - Baseball In Pics

Manager Davey Johnson then reprimanded his players after being reprimanded by then-general manager Frank Cashen.

The New York Mets' season in 1986 marked their 25th in the National League. They improved from a 98-64 record in 1985 to a 108-54 record at the end of next season, which won them the division. They later won the National League Championship Series against the Astros in six games and the World Series against the American League champion Boston Red Sox in seven games.

