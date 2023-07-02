Which MLB players won Gold Glove while playing for LA Dodgers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 2

The MLB Immaculate Grid's 90th puzzle was released on Sunday, July 2. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid with two types of categories on each side.
The catch is that there is very little to no room for error while entering your answers in the MLB Immaculate Grid boxes. However, as the game is refreshed daily, fans can look forward to achieving an immaculate game every day.
MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 2nd
Here are the answers for the MLB Immaculate Grid for July 2nd:
- Royals/Braves: Jorge Soler
- Royals/Yankees: Aroldis Chapman
- Royals/Gold Glove winner: Alex Gordon
- Dodgers/Braves: Freddie Freeman
- Dodgers/Yankees: Joey Gallo
- Dodgers/Gold Glove winner: Mookie Betts
- Braves/300+ wins as a pitcher: Greg Maddux
- Yankees/300+ wins as a pitcher: Roger Clemens
- 300+ wins as a pitcher/Gold Glove winner: Greg Maddux
Players that have won the Gold Glove while playing for LA Dodgers
Here's a look at all the players who have won the Gold Glove Award while playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers:
Pitchers
- Andy Messersmith (1974 and 1975)
- Fernando Valenzuela (1986)
- Orel Hershiser (1988)
- Greg Maddux (2006 and 2008)
- Clayton Kershaw (2011)
- Zack Greinke (2014 and 2015)
Catcher
- Johnny Roseboro (1961 and 1966)
- Charles Johnson (1998)
- Russell Martin (2007)
First Base
- Gil Hodges (1957, 1958 and 1959)
- Wes Parker (1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971 and 1972)
- Steve Garvey (1974, 1975, 1976 and 1977)
- Adrián González (2014)
Second Base
- Davey Lopes (1978)
- Charlie Neal (1959)
- Orlando Hudson (2009)
Shortstop
- Maury Wills (1961 and 1962)
- César Izturis (2004)
Outfield
- Willie Davis (1971, 1972 and 1973)
- Dusty Baker (1981)
- Raul Mondesí (1995 and 1997)
- Steve Finley (2004)
- Matt Kemp (2009 and 2011)
- Andre Ethier (2011)
- Cody Bellinger (2019)
- Mookie Betts (2020 and 2022)
We are nearly midway through the 2023 MLB season and have seen 26 different Dodgers players claim the Gold Glove Award. It will be fascinating to see whether anyone from the team can win the title this year.