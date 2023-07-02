Which MLB players won Gold Glove while playing for LA Dodgers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 2

The MLB Immaculate Grid's 90th puzzle was released on Sunday, July 2. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid with two types of categories on each side.

The catch is that there is very little to no room for error while entering your answers in the MLB Immaculate Grid boxes. However, as the game is refreshed daily, fans can look forward to achieving an immaculate game every day.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 2nd

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts

Here are the answers for the MLB Immaculate Grid for July 2nd:

Royals/Braves: Jorge Soler

Jorge Soler Royals/Yankees: Aroldis Chapman

Aroldis Chapman Royals/Gold Glove winner: Alex Gordon

Alex Gordon Dodgers/Braves: Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman Dodgers/Yankees: Joey Gallo

Joey Gallo Dodgers/Gold Glove winner: Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts Braves/300+ wins as a pitcher: Greg Maddux

Greg Maddux Yankees/300+ wins as a pitcher: Roger Clemens

Roger Clemens 300+ wins as a pitcher/Gold Glove winner: Greg Maddux

Players that have won the Gold Glove while playing for LA Dodgers

Here's a look at all the players who have won the Gold Glove Award while playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers:

Pitchers

Andy Messersmith (1974 and 1975)

Fernando Valenzuela (1986)

Orel Hershiser (1988)

Greg Maddux (2006 and 2008)

Clayton Kershaw (2011)

Zack Greinke (2014 and 2015)

Catcher

Johnny Roseboro (1961 and 1966)

Charles Johnson (1998)

Russell Martin (2007)

First Base

Gil Hodges (1957, 1958 and 1959)

Wes Parker (1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971 and 1972)

Steve Garvey (1974, 1975, 1976 and 1977)

Adrián González (2014)

Second Base

Davey Lopes (1978)

Charlie Neal (1959)

Orlando Hudson (2009)

Shortstop

Maury Wills (1961 and 1962)

César Izturis (2004)

Outfield

Willie Davis (1971, 1972 and 1973)

Dusty Baker (1981)

Raul Mondesí (1995 and 1997)

Steve Finley (2004)

Matt Kemp (2009 and 2011)

Andre Ethier (2011)

Cody Bellinger (2019)

Mookie Betts (2020 and 2022)

We are nearly midway through the 2023 MLB season and have seen 26 different Dodgers players claim the Gold Glove Award. It will be fascinating to see whether anyone from the team can win the title this year.

