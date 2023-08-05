Which Silver Slugger winners are in the Hall of Fame? MLB Immaculate Grid answers August 5

Today, the MLB Immaculate Grid quizzes fans about the Hall of Famers to have won the Silver Slugger award. A total of 42 Silver Slugger winners have been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame after enjoying a remarkable career in the Major League.

The Silver Slugger title is awarded to a player for remarkable offensive performance each year. The award was established in 1970, meaning that Hall of Famers who played only after 1970 would feature in this list.

One of the first guesses for the puzzle would be the iconic Iván Rodríguez. The former Texas Rangers player enjoyed a remarkable MLB career that lasted for almost two decades.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The seven-time Silver Slugger award winner was inducted into the Hall of Fame after receiving 76% of the votes in his first year of eligibility.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 5: Other Hall of Famers who won the Silver Slugger award

Roberto Alomar: Regarded as one of the greatest second basemen to have ever played the game, Roberto Alomar is one of the most prominent names on this list.

The two-time World Series champion spent 16 seasons in the MLB, winning four Silver Slugger titles. He was elected into the Hall of Fame in his second year of eligibility after receiving 90% of the votes in 2011.

David Ortiz: A name that the Boston Red Sox fans will cherish for the rest of their lives, as David Ortiz helped the side to three World Series championships during his illustrious career.

The ten-time All-Star ended the Red Sox's 86-year wait for a World Series title in 2004, his first of three titles with the club. He won the Silver Slugger award on seven occasions and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2022.

Mike Piazza: The 12-time All-Star is another prominent Hall of Famer to have won the Silver Slugger award. Piazza won the Silver Slugger award 10 times, all of them coming in consecutive years.

However, it wasn't an easy ride to the Hall of Fame for the former LA Dodgers player as he was inducted on his fourth ballot appearance.

Barry Larkin: The former Cincinnati Reds shortstop represented the franchise for the entirety of his MLB career. Larkin, a 12-time All-Star, claimed nine Silver Slugger awards during his career and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012.