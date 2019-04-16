Clippers complete biggest comeback in NBA playoff history to stun Warriors

The Los Angeles Clippers produced a record-breaking postseason rally to shock the Golden State Warriors 135-131 and level the Western Conference first-round series.

Los Angeles overturned a 31-point deficit as the Clippers completed the biggest comeback in NBA history at Oracle Arena on Monday.

The Clippers – who trailed by 31 points with just over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter – eclipsed the previous record set by the Los Angeles Lakers, who rallied from 29 points down to top the Seattle Supersonics in 1989.

Los Angeles cut into the deficit and eventually tied the score on a jumper by Lou Williams with a little more than a minute to play in Game 2.

Warriors star Stephen Curry answered with a three-pointer on the next possession before Williams knocked down another jumper and Landry Shamet connected on a clutch three-pointer to put the Clippers ahead by two with 15.9 seconds to play.

Montrezl Harrell followed with a pair of free throws to seal the victory and even the series at 1-1.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers levelled their Eastern Conference series with the Brooklyn Nets thanks to a 145-123 win at home in Game 2.

The 76ers used a 51-point quarter to beat the Nets – which tied the NBA playoff record for most points ever scored in a quarter.

Ben Simmons produced a triple-double of 18 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists, becoming just the third 76ers player to record multiple triple-doubles in the playoffs.

The 76ers also set a franchise record for points in a postseason game – eclipsing the previous mark of 141 against San Francisco in 1967.

Williams sparks stunning comeback

Williams led the Clippers with 36 points and 11 assists away from home.

Joel Embiid totalled a game-high 23 points and 10 rebounds for Philadelphia amid his knee problems.

Iguodala headlines Golden State's woes

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala was two-of-six shooting and missed four of his five three-point attempts in his team's loss. He was a minus-1 for the game.

Ed Davis followed up his double-double showing from Game 1 with two points and one rebound in just six minutes of playing time.

