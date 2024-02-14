Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 14, 2024

One of 13 games on the NBA schedule for Valentine's Day is the Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies. It's the fourth and final meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Rockets looking for the sweep. Let's look at the game preview, prediction, starting lineups, and betting tips.

The Rockets won the first three matchups against the Grizzlies this season on Nov. 22, Dec. 13 and 15. All three wins have been blowouts and are an indication of how the tide has turned for both franchises. Houston is having a resurgence, while Memphis is one of the worst teams in the NBA.

Wednesday's game is 114th regular-season meeting between the Rockets and Grizzlies. The Rockets are ahead in the all-time head-to-head matchup 67-46, but the Grizzlies have won six of the last 10 matchups since Dec. 11, 2021.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "GLO!!" - LeBron James' pregame clinic goes viral with epic GloRilla shoutout

Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies game is on Wednesday at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. It starts at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Space City Home Network in Houston and Bally Sports SouthEast-Memphis.

Moneyline: Rockets (-150) vs Grizzlies (+130)

Spread: Rockets -3.5 (-105) vs Grizzlies +3.5 (-115)

Total (O/U): Rockets -110 (o219) vs Grizzlies -110 (u219)

Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies preview

The Houston Rockets are battling for the final play-in tournament spots in the Western Conference. The Rockets are coming off a huge win over the New York Knicks on Monday night. They have only four victories in their last 10 games.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies have lost nine games in a row heading into Wednesday's game. The Grizzlies continue to struggle with injuries to their best players and have no other choice but to fetch the best available players to play.

Also Read: "Worst coach to ever win an NBA Championship" - Fans berate Doc Rivers and Bucks after blowout loss to Jimmy Butler-less Heat

Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies starting lineups

The Houston Rockets have four players listed as out, including Fred VanVleet and Cam Whitmore. Head coach Ime Udoka will likely stick with his recent starting five of Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun.

On the other hand, the Memphis Grizzlies have eight players on their injury report and the only regular starter available is Jaren Jackson Jr. He'll be joined by Scotty Pippen Jr., John Konchar, Vince Williams Jr., and Santi Aldama in the starting lineup.

Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies betting tips

Jaren Jackson Jr. has an over/under of 25.5 points, which is lower than his season average of 22.3 points per game. Jackson has scored at least 26 points three times in his last five games. Bet on him to go over since he'll be the first option on offense for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Alperen Sengun is averaging 21.2 points per game this season, but his over/under for Wednesday night is 20.5 points. Sengun has gone over 20.5 points just once in his last five games. Take the safe route and bet on him to go under despite their opposition.

Jalen Green is projected to score 21.7 points against the Grizzlies despite averaging just 18.3 points per game this season. Green has scored at least 22 points twice in his last five games. It's risky to bet on him to go over 19.5 points due to his inconsistency.

Also Read: "One Superman down" - Dwight Howard doubles down on Magic jersey retirement wish after Shaquille O'Neal tribute

Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction

The Houston Rockets are the slight favorites to beat and sweep the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. The Rockets are playing much better at the moment than the Grizzlies, who are on a nine-game losing streak.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Rockets will get the win, the Grizzlies will cover the spread and the total will go over.

Also Read: "Movie starring Anne Hathway" - Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union reveals details of latest project alongside star-studded cast

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!