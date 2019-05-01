Kerr: Cousins progressing with rehab from quad injury

DeMarcus Cousins of the Warriors

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said DeMarcus Cousins is "progressing with his rehab" but there is "nothing significant" to report following his quadriceps injury.

Cousins tore his left quadriceps muscle in defending NBA champions the Warriors' Western Conference first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Warriors center began his rehabilitation program earlier this month and Kerr was asked about Cousins' progress ahead of Tuesday's clash with the Houston Rockets in Game 2 of the Conference semi-finals.

"He's progressing with his rehab, but nothing significant enough to report," Kerr said. "But, he's doing a little bit better."

Cousins suffered the injury when he fell chasing down a loose ball on a fast break in the first quarter of Golden State's Game 2-matchup with Los Angeles.

Last week, Kerr said the Warriors were not optimistic about Cousins returning during the playoffs.

"We'll see what happens in a few weeks once we have a better sense of his healing and his ability to maybe get on the court," Kerr said at the time. "Who knows? But at this point, I'd say it's highly unlikely [he returns during the postseason]."

Cousins signed a one-year, $5.3million deal with the Warriors in July and missed the team's first 45 games as he continued to recovery from a torn Achilles. He finished the regular season averaging 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per appearance.

"More than anything, I'm just crushed for DeMarcus," Kerr said after the injury. "He's been waiting his whole career for this. Then, the second game, he goes down after putting all that work in to recover from the Achilles. And he's had a great season for us. He's really come along the last month or so. I just feel bad for him."

The Warriors eliminated the Clippers in six games and won their first matchup with the Rockets 104-100 on Sunday.