Kevin Durant Shoes: A chronology of the Nike KD shoe line

Reigning two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant is an established superstar player in the NBA and still has a couple of years right at the top of the basketball pyramid ahead of him.

Because of his immense popularity tied to the Warriors' rise in fame, tremendous scoring ability and the Nike brand, his signature shoe line, the KD, is an appealing option for casual basketball fans, Golden State Warriors supporters and sneakerheads.

As a rookie for the Seattle SuperSonics, Kevin Durant signed the second-largest rookie endorsement deal, behind LeBron James.

The second overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft declined a more lucrative deal with Adidas to ink a seven-year, $60 million deal with Nike - the Adidas deal was reportedly for $70 million and seven years.

By the time his first shoe was released, though, the franchise had already made the move from Seattle to Oklahoma City. Despite playing for a small-market team, Kevin Durant was a unique star who remained humble and hungry.

His move to the Golden State Warriors did change his image, somewhat, but he has made the best out of it with his improvements on and off the court - Durant has been involved in a number of philanthropic causes tied to education of poor kids in the Bay Area.

However, the KD still has not approached the same level as other Nike signature shoe lines, like the Jordan, the LeBron or the Kobe. Part of that can be blamed on his lack of titles in the past, although he is well on his way to emulating LeBron now.

Despite being a basketball shoe, the KD has transitioned to a low-top design, just like the Kobes. Additionally, the shoes are some of the cheapest available options in the Nike signature basketball lineup.

Originally, Kevin Durant shoes were under $100 a pair. That changed with the Nike KD V, when they were raised to $115.

The Nike KD VI increased to $130 at the base level and the KD7 went up to $150. While certainly not cheap, the Kevin Durant shoes are more reasonable than the other top basketball shoes from Nike, which are mostly in the $200+ range.

We list every edition of the Kevin Durant shoe below. The sneakers are listed in chronological order - do note the season when it was featured.

#1 Nike Zoom KD 1

Zoom KD 1 featured more of an old-school feel in terms of the colourways

The Zoom KD 1s were unveiled at the start of the 2008-09 season, following the Sonics franchise's move from Seattle to Oklahoma City and the subsequent rebranding. The Thunder finished with another lowly regular season campaign (23-59), but Kevin Durant raised his scoring average by over five points per game from his rookie season to finish with an average of 25.3 ppg.

Pretty much like the sneakers from the LeBron line at the time, the Zoom KD 1 featured more of an old-school feel in terms of the colourways, the cut of the shoe as well as the plastic material used on the shoes.

But the fact that Nike packaged the Zoom Air into the shoe that cost just $88 at the time speaks volumes about their dedication to making an elite shoe for a player expected to dominate the league for years to come.

