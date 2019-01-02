×
Lakers star LeBron James resumes shooting

Omnisport
NEWS
News
42   //    02 Jan 2019, 06:24 IST
James-LeBron-USNews-010119-ftr-getty
LeBron James

LeBron James took his first step toward returning from injury though the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is still considered "day-to-day", according to head coach Luke Walton.

James has been sidelined since straining his groin against NBA champions the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.

The 34-year-old, however, was shooting in the gym during practice on Tuesday.

"He's working on his body, his game, himself all the time," Walton said.

"But that's the first time I've seen him shoot [since the injury]."

James originally suffered the injury midway through the third quarter of the Lakers' win over the Warriors last month.

The three-time NBA champion met with trainers on the court, and appeared to tell them he "felt it pop" and then headed to the locker room without assistance.

James underwent an MRI the following day and said on Twitter he "dodged a bullet". The Lakers, however, were reportedly preparing to be without him for "several games".

Los Angeles inked James to a four-year, $153.3million contract this off-season. He is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 34.6 minutes per game this campaign.

The Lakers (21-16) have lost two of three games with James sidelined. They will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

 

Omnisport
NEWS
