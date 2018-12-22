LeBron's triple-double helps Lakers topple Pelicans

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 3 // 22 Dec 2018, 12:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers got the better of the Pelicans on Friday as they claimed a 112-104 victory over New Orleans at the Staples Center.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis were questionable for the matchup with illnesses, but both ended up playing.

James led the way for the Lakers, recording 22 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists. Kyle Kuzma led Los Angeles in scoring with 23 points.

Davis scored 30 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in the Pelicans' losing effort.

James showcased his all-round game, but was especially effective as a distributor.

Behind another LeBron James triple-double, the Lakers battle down to the end and beat the Pelicans, 112-104 #LakersWin pic.twitter.com/V97mr4xsDN — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 22, 2018

Leonard in form

Kawhi Leonard scored 37 points on 12-of-16 shooting in the Raptors' 126-110 win over the Cavaliers.

Emmanuel Mudiay scored 32 points in the Knicks' 114-107 loss to the Hawks.

Advertisement

Lauri Markkanen scored 32 points and made four three-pointers to help the Bulls beat the Magic 90-80.

Russell struggles for Nets

D'Angelo Russell scored three points on one-of-eight shooting in the Nets' 114-106 loss to the Pacers.

Terry Rozier scored four points on one-of-seven shooting as the Celtics fell short to the Bucks 120-107.

Brilliant Bridges

Miles Bridges brought the ball behind his back to split the defense for a lefty finish at the basket in the Hornets' 98-86 win over the Pistons.

Jaylen Brown took two dribbles and met Giannis Antetokounmpo at the rim and punched home.

Friday's results

Charlotte Hornets 98-86 Detroit Pistons

Toronto Raptors 126-110 Cleveland Cavaliers

Indiana Pacers 114-106 Brooklyn Nets

Atlanta Hawks 114-107 New York Knicks

Milwaukee Bucks 120-107 Boston Celtics

Chicago Bulls 90-80 Orlando Magic

San Antonio Spurs 124-98 Minnesota Timberwolves

Utah Jazz 120-90 Portland Trail Blazers

Sacramento Kings 102-99 Memphis Grizzlies

Los Angeles Lakers 112-104 New Orleans Pelicans

Raptors at 76ers

The last time these two teams met, they were close until Toronto pulled away in the fourth quarter to claim a 113-102 victory. Leonard and Jimmy Butler put on stellar offensive performances, combining for 74 points in the matchup. This next matchup should make for an equally exciting game.