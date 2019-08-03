×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Mahomes 'excited' for cereal to hit Kansas City shelves

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    03 Aug 2019, 09:14 IST
mahomes-patrick-08022019-getty-ftr.jpg
Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit the shelves this week.

Mahomes graced the cereal aisle in all Kansas City-area Hy-Vee grocery stores with his very own 'Mahomes Magic Crunch'.

The cereal, which is also available in select grocery stores in southern Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska while supplies last, was created in partnership with Mahomes' foundation, the 15 and Mahomies Foundation, and PLB Sports, Inc.

He took inspiration from his favourite breakfast cereal but will have to act quickly if he wants his own box.

"I'm excited for it," Mahomes told media on Friday.

"I'm excited for everything that it's kind of doing. It's helping out my foundation, and now the fans are going out and buying it, so I appreciate all of them."

The cereal is selling fast and has even broken on to the resell market where a case of 12 is being sold for $330 on eBay.

"I've seen it on Twitter for sure," Mahomes said.

"People are posting pictures of them going to get it, getting several boxes at a time. I'm glad we have a fan base that will go out there and support me in everything I do and support my foundation and everything it does.

"I'll definitely have a box I'll keep forever. Whenever you're a little kid and you see people on those cereal boxes and it's a tremendous honour and I'm excited to be able to have my own."

Advertisement
Chris Paul 'excited' to play for Thunder after Rockets trade
RELATED STORY
Cook excited about Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Friday, May 17th: Zion Williamson 'excited to play for Pelicans', Chicago Bulls want Terry Rozier and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Sunday, July 14th: Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks interested in Kevin Love, Lonzo Ball excited to play for the Pelicans and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Flashback: What the league looked like when Russell Westbrook was drafted
RELATED STORY
NBA Today: 5 Most overrated players in the league right now
RELATED STORY
This Week in US Sports: Holdout season begins, Nuggets lock up Murray
RELATED STORY
NBA 2019-20: Predicting the stats leaders
RELATED STORY
NBA History: 5 Greatest players who deserved to win an NBA title but didn't
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: Oklahoma City Thunder could trade Chris Paul, Steven Adams, and Dennis Schroder
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us