Mahomes 'excited' for cereal to hit Kansas City shelves

Omnisport // 03 Aug 2019, 09:14 IST

Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit the shelves this week.

Mahomes graced the cereal aisle in all Kansas City-area Hy-Vee grocery stores with his very own 'Mahomes Magic Crunch'.

The cereal, which is also available in select grocery stores in southern Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska while supplies last, was created in partnership with Mahomes' foundation, the 15 and Mahomies Foundation, and PLB Sports, Inc.

He took inspiration from his favourite breakfast cereal but will have to act quickly if he wants his own box.

"I'm excited for it," Mahomes told media on Friday.

"I'm excited for everything that it's kind of doing. It's helping out my foundation, and now the fans are going out and buying it, so I appreciate all of them."

The cereal is selling fast and has even broken on to the resell market where a case of 12 is being sold for $330 on eBay.

"I've seen it on Twitter for sure," Mahomes said.

"People are posting pictures of them going to get it, getting several boxes at a time. I'm glad we have a fan base that will go out there and support me in everything I do and support my foundation and everything it does.

"I'll definitely have a box I'll keep forever. Whenever you're a little kid and you see people on those cereal boxes and it's a tremendous honour and I'm excited to be able to have my own."