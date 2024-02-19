Marcus Jordan’s new $46,000 Rolex adds luxurious touch to romantic LA getaway with girlfriend Larsa Pippen

Marcus Jordan, son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, took to Instagram to share a snap of his new Rolex, while on a romantic getaway with his girlfriend Larsa Pippen. Marcus shows off his Rolex Cosmograph Daytona with a bright black and steel dial set with diamonds. The watch is retailed at a little over $46,000 on the brand's official website.

Marcus’ Instagram snaps of his new $44,000 Rolex Cosmograph Daytona

Amid speculations of their relationship being rocky, Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen's recent romantic weekend getaway to Los Angeles is a new dynamic. Marcus shared a story featuring Larsa sleeping en route on the plane.

"Sleeping beauty 😍🤩✨," Jordan captioned his story.

Marcus' Instagram story featuring Larsa sleeping on the plane

Are Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen back together?

The 33-year-old entrepreneur, Marcus Pippen, and the 49-year-old star of "The Real Housewives of Miami," Larsa Pippen, were reported to have broken up after an 18-month romance.

Rumors of the breakup began on Sunday, Feb. 11, after the reality star unfollowed Jordan on Instagram and deleted all photos of him from her feed. Later it was confirmed by People, who then broke the news on Monday.

Since then, the couple was spotted together on Valentine's Day. Later, they were spotted together in Miami. Now, according to Marcus Jordan's Instagram story, they were also on a romantic weekend getaway in Los Angeles.

It has been reported that the two are not back together. However, according to reports by TMZ, they are still romantically involved while figuring things out.

"With it being Valentine's Day, they got wrapped up in their feelings and decided to hang out. They aren't going to cold turkey break up with each other and never talk or see each other again. They need to see if it is worth fighting for," an insider source told Daily Mail.

"They are both in the what-the-hell-are-we-going-to-do-next phase. They are trying to figure it out, but they are still officially broken up as they try to smooth over the bumps in the road," the insider added.

Marcus and Larsa's romance has been a subject of fascination for their fans, as they are both connected to the Chicago Bulls' 1990s dynasty via its most famous players.

While Marcus is the son of the legendary Michael Jordan, Larsa Pippen was married to Scottie Pippen from 1997 until finalizing their divorce in 2021.