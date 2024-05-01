Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics top 10 player props available for 2024 NBA playoffs Game 5 (May 1)

The Miami Heat return to the TD Garden on Wednesday for a Game 5 first-round playoff showdown against the Boston Celtics. The eighth-seeded Heat will look to stave off elimination after dropping their last two games to trail the first-seeded Celtics 3-1.

Boston has seemingly coasted throughout the series, winning three of their four matchups by 14-plus points, including Games 3 and 4 in Miami. Its only loss came in Game 2 when the Heat unexpectedly made a franchise playoff-record 23 3-pointers. However, they have since cooled off considerably, knocking down 18 total 3s over their last two outings.

Miami has faced a considerable talent disadvantage all series, with its top player, superstar forward Jimmy Butler, sidelined due to a right MCL sprain. The Heat have also been without starting point guard Terry Rozier (neck), leaving them shorthanded offensively.

Additionally, standout rookie forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (hip) has been added to Miami's Game 5 injury report, making it further undermanned.

As for the Celtics, they started the playoffs relatively healthy. However, starting center Kristaps Porzingis suffered a right soleus strain in Game 4 and is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of several games.

Nonetheless, Boston, led by stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, still has significantly more offensive firepower. Thus, it is expected to take care of business at home, sitting at -1100 favorites on DraftKings to eliminate Miami in Game 5.

On that note, here are 10 of the best player props available for Wednesday's Game 5 face-off.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics top 10 Game 5 player props

#10 Jrue Holiday over 2.5 steals and blocks (+125, via BetMGM)

Celtics star point guard Jrue Holiday has been the top defensive stat contributor in the Celtics and Heat's first-round battle thus far. Through four games, he is averaging 2.8 combined steals and blocks per game.

The two-time All-Star has tallied three-plus steals and blocks in three of four outings, including Games 1 and 2 at home. So, he should continue his defensive prowess at the TD Garden in Game 5.

#9 Jrue Holiday over 4.5 assists (+120, via DraftKings)

Holiday is only averaging 4.3 assists per game through four playoff contests. However, he recorded six assists in Games 3 and 4 and could see his playmaking surge continue at home in Game 5.

#8 Jayson Tatum under 2.5 3-pointers made (+112, via FanDuel)

Tatum has struggled mightily from beyond the arc to start the playoffs, shooting 25.9% on 6.8 attempts per game. He has hit two or fewer 3-pointers in all four outings thus far.

While the five-time All-Star could break out of his shooting slump at any time, it makes sense to bet against him until he does.

#7 Bam Adebayo over 21.5 points (-113, via FanDuel)

Heat star center Bam Adebayo is coming off a 25-point outing in Game 4 after Porzingis exited in the second quarter. Meanwhile, he has tallied 20-plus points in all four postseason appearances thus far.

So, the three-time All-Star should have another chance for a big scoring night in Game 5 with no Porzingis and the Heat shorthanded offensively.

#6 Derrick White over 15.5 points (-113, via FanDuel)

Celtics shooting guard Derrick White erupted for a career-high 38 points in Game 4, increasing his scoring average to 21.8 points per game for the series.

White has scored 16-plus points in three of four outings and 20-plus in two of three. So, he should have a prime opportunity to keep up his momentum at home on Wednesday.

#5 Tyler Herro under 21.5 points (-120, via PointsBet)

Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro had a standout Game 2 performance, recording 24 points, a career-high 14 assists and six 3s. However, he has been relatively underwhelming in his other three playoff games, tallying between 11 and 19 points.

So, he could continue struggling on the road in Game 5 and once again fall short of the 20-point mark.

#4 Jayson Tatum under 27.5 points (-120, via PointsBet)

Tatum has scored 23 or fewer points on sub-40.0% shooting in three of four postseason contests thus far, with Boston not relying too heavily on the 26-year-old.

If Game 5 is a blowout, as expected, Tatum could get extra rest and have another below-average game by his standards.

#3 Bam Adebayo over 10.5 rebounds (-125, via FanDuel)

Adebayo tallied 17 rebounds amid Porzingis' second-half absence in Game 4. With the 7-foot-2 big man sidelined again, Adebayo should put forth another strong rebounding performance. He is averaging 10.5 rebounds per game over four playoff games and should surpass that figure in Game 5.

#2 Al Horford over 7.5 rebounds (-130, via Bet365)

The Celtics will likely rely extra heavily on veteran big man Al Horford in Game 5 with Porzingis sidelined. Horford is averaging 7.3 rpg through four playoff contests but tallied eight boards in Games 2 and 4. So, he should be able to snag eight-plus rebounds once again with Boston undermanned in the frontcourt.

#1 Tyler Herro under 3.5 3-pointers made (-150, via FanDuel)

In addition to his scoring decline, Herro's 3-point shooting has dropped off. He's made three or fewer 3s in three of four postseason appearances, shooting 33.3% from deep outside of Game 2. So, it's doubtful he will break that trend on the road in Game 5.

