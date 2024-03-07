Darvin Ham refuses to take accountability for Lakers mediocrity, pins blame on players: “Comes down to just playing harder”

Darvin Ham stood almost in shock as the LA Lakers wilted under the Sacramento Kings’ barrage of points on Wednesday’s game in Los Angeles. After building a 19-point first-quarter lead, the Kings overwhelmed the Lakers on both ends of the floor. Sacramento overturned a 37-18 deficit with a minute left in the first frame to a 72-57 halftime advantage.

The Lakers, who couldn’t seem to miss in the early going, struggled to score points. When the offense went south, the defense soon followed. They couldn’t stop De’Aaron Fox and it only got worse once Malik Monk and Davion Mitchell joined the scoring spree.

When asked in the postgame conference what happened to his team, Darvin Ham answered (via Lakers Nation):

"Frustration makes cowards of us all. … You try to get something back, you start going out on your own, you get preoccupied with something you can't control like officiating. … A lot of times it comes down to just playing harder."

It may have been not just the players’ fault when the Lakers were thrashed by the Kings. Ham’s rotation may have not been his best during the game. Once he took out D’Angelo Russell for Spencer Dinwiddie, LA’s starting unit that built the huge lead never played again together until the start of the third quarter.

Anthony Davis’ two quick fouls may have contributed to Darvin Ham failing to use his starters for most of the game. Still, he could have allowed Russell more time with them instead of inserting Dinwiddie into the mix. The chemistry between Austin Reaves and the newly acquired Laker isn’t on the same level yet as that of “AR” and “DLo.” It was a flaw that may have contributed to LA’s struggles during Sacramento’s fiery run.

Behind LeBron James, Darvin Ham’s squad mounted several runs in the next three periods to rally to victory. De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk, however, kept the Lakers at bay with several key plays.

Sabonis didn’t score a lot but he finished with a monster line of 16 points, 20 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals. The Lithuanian caused Anthony Davis all sorts of trouble without putting up a ton of points.

Darvin Ham explained what the Lakers could have done differently

Darvin Ham credited the Sacramento Kings for their tenacity and clutch play. He said that their opponents could have folded after a poor start but instead, the lackluster beginning only spurred the Kings on.

Still, the LA Lakers coach felt that his team could have done much better to prevent the amazing comeback:

“The sense of urgency, we just have to be able to maintain that in terms of possession by possession by possession, good, bad or indifferent. We’ve been talking about the next play mentality.”

The former NBA journeyman also added that the Lakers allowed the officiating to bother them. Anyway one sees it, it was just a stunning collapse from a veteran team with two superstars. If LeBron James and his teammates have more performances like this, LA can kiss its title aspirations goodbye.

Darvin Ham was right that his players could have played harder. But, he also had a big share in the blame for questionable rotation and the seemingly untimely use of timeouts.