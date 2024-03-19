Fans ridicule NBA Hall of Famer for sharing anti-Donald Trump view

Former NBA Hall of Famer George Karl recently attended a Dropkick Murphys concert. He shared a video on X of the band's lead singer, Ken Casey, ranting against former U.S. President Donald Trump. The rant was profanity-laden and displayed a strong anti-Trump view. Karl endorsed Casey's message that Trump is not for the working class.

Karl has never been afraid to speak his mind. He recently criticized his former player Carmelo Anthony and claimed Nikola Jokic is the best Denver Nuggets player. He also accused Anthony of disrupting the team’s chemistry at times.

Karl supported Casey's views with the caption:

“I like this truth talker!!”

Fans ridicule NBA Hall of Famer for sharing anti-Donald Trump views

Many Trump supporters criticized George Karl on X for supporting Dropkick Murphys' lead singer Ken Casey's anti-Trump views.

George Karl trolls the Lakers

George Karl responded to the hate with a tweet, likening the hate from Trump supporters to the outrage from Lakers fans when the team.

“Speak negatively about MAGA or the Lakers and some really wild people come out of their holes!” The Hall of Famer tweeted.

Karl is not the only NBA coach to criticize the former president. San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has taken down Trump various times since 2016 during NBA press conferences and media availability.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has also repeatedly voiced his disdain for Trump. Even Lakers power forward LeBron James has publicly criticized Trump.

Karl coached for two different stints in the NBA. He first got to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers from 1984-86. He then coached the Golden State Warriors from 1986-88.

Karl then coached in the minor league TBL and helmed Real Madrid overseas. He returned to the NBA to coach for the Seattle SuperSonics, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings from 1992-2016.