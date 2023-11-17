Gabe Vincent Injury Update (Nov. 16): Lakers guard set to miss at least two more weeks of action

LA Lakers guard Gabe Vincent has been out the last eight games due to a left knee effusion. Now his absence will extend at least another couple of weeks.

Per The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, Vincent is making steady recovery progress but will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Vincent was arguably the Lakers’ highest-profile free agent signing this past summer. Coming off an impressive NBA Finals run with the Miami Heat, LA signed him to a three-year, $33 million deal in early July.

Vincent was expected to provide LA with additional spacing and scoring off the bench. However, he struggled mightily over his first four games, averaging just 6.0 points, 1.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 3-pointers per game. The fifth-year guard is also shooting just 39.3% and 7.1% from deep.

Vincent last played in the Lakers’ 106-103 win over the Orlando Magic (6-5) on Oct. 30. So with him set to be re-evaluated in two weeks, he will miss at least one month in total.

The Lakers (6-6) are 2-2 with Vincent and 4-4 without him.

Gabe Vincent on differences between playing for Heat and Lakers

Earlier this month, Gabe Vincent was interviewed by the Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman about the differences between playing for Miami and LA.

Vincent spoke about how playing for the Lakers brings added pressure due to the franchise’s illustrious history:

“It’s very different,” Vincent said.

“No matter where you’re at, the Lakers, that name carries a lot of weight.”

Vincent added that playing alongside Lakers superstar forward LeBron James also brings additional attention:

“And then the LeBron effect, you can’t talk about that team without talking about him in that way,” Vincent said.

“It’s a lot of attention. It’s a lot of eyes. I wouldn’t say better or worse, it’s different.”

Through his first four games with the Lakers, Vincent hasn’t lived up to expectations. So perhaps the bright lights of LA have been getting to him.

However, assuming he returns around the beginning of December, Vincent should have plenty of time to develop a rhythm and become a reliable bench player for LA.

