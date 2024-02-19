“Has the charisma, I love it”: LeBron James namedrops West All-Stars as torch bearers after he quits 

NBA star LeBron James believes that the league is in good hands once he decides to call it quits. The LA Lakers forward is probably at the twilight years of his career as many have hinted at the possibility of him retiring soon. With these rumors, many are wondering which stars will become the new face of the association among the newer stars.

James is playing his 21st season in the league. With the amount of seasons he's played, there's been talk about his potential retirement. Last year, after they were swept in the Western Conference by the Denver Nuggets, rumors sparked about him contemplating retirement.

The Lakers star has been the face of the league for as long as he's started collecting hardware. Choosing which stars to take on the mantle of being the face of the league has always been a question to many. Recently, he mentioned West All-Stars who could be torch-bearers once he and the other stars are done playing.

"Shai and Ant Man, those are two of the guys that can continue the torch after Steph, KD, and myself — the guys who have been setting the standard for so many years — are done. Ant has the charisma, I love that," James said.

The four-time MVP also mentioned an Eastern Conference All-Star who he thinks can carry on the legacy of those who came before him.

JT as well, Luka. Those guys are amazing. Looking forward to just seeing those guys go out and show the talent they're capable of."

The possibility of him returning for a few more seasons is still open. And with the way he's been playing, no one knows for sure when he'll decide to hang his jersey.

LeBron James unsure about a farewell tour

A star should always be honored once he's decided to play his final season in the NBA. The late Kobe Bryant had a farewell tour in his final year, as well as Michael Jordan in the 2002-03 season. For LeBron James, however, he's unsure if he wants to have that treatment in his final year.

James hasn't answered when he'll retire, but he's started to think about whether he'll have a farewell tour or not.

"That seems cool but I’ve never been great with accepting praise. It’s a weird feeling for me."

For a star like LeBron, it's only fitting to honor him with a farewell tour. James' game shaped the league into what it is today and also left a lasting influence on future generations to benefit. He may not like the idea of being honored in his future final season, but he deserves it.

