"I’m not going to turn down any money" - Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin all-in on NBA In-Season Tournament

The Milwaukee Bucks pulled off a close 115-110 win against the New York Knicks in their opening group game of the NBA In-Season Tournament. The game had more zip to it, and the teams appeared to be more competitive than in prior years' regular-season matchups.

Bucks coach Adrian Griffin said the Bucks are aiming for the new title. Of course, there is cash motivation, as the players and the head coach will earn $500,000 for winning the tournament.

“I just want to win. Obviously, I’m not going to turn down any money, but we’re all competitors, and if there’s a trophy, we want to win it,” said Griffin [via Milwaukee Journal Sentinel].

The Bucks coach understands that money is important, but he believes something greater motivates his team. His team is one of the favorites to win the tournament. They are determined to win another championship after an ugly first-round setback last season.

“The money is a good external incentive, but we have some great character people in our locker room, and just the competition itself is more than enough,” Griffin said.

The Bucks seemed to back that up as they battled back and forth with the Knicks on Friday.

The Bucks have three more group play games left on their in-season tournament schedule. They will play in Charlotte on November 17th, against Washington on November 24th, and in Miami on November 28th.

NBA In-Season Tournament differences

Bucks youngster MarJon Beauchamp noticed a different feel to the game on Friday night.

“The court was a little different, and they had trophies around the court. It was very different. I know our guys wanted to win. We don’t want to miss Vegas. So we’re trying to win. I think the atmosphere was just a little different,” Beauchamp said.

The court had a different design with a bright green stripe down the middle. All of the In-Season Tournament courts will have much more colorful designs to make the games stand out.

The In-Season Tournament ends in Las Vegas, where the winning team will win the NBA Cup. The quarterfinals will be played at the team's home arenas on December 4 and 5. The semifinals will be in Las Vegas on December 7. The final will be in Sin City on December 9.