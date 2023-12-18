"I'm not with Nia Long" - Rapper Cam'ron shook over rumors of LeBron James using him to bite back Ime Udoka

Rapper Cam'ron was spotted with Nia Long recently and many have speculated that LeBron James set the two up to get back at Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka. The pair posed for a photo during the birthday party of James' agent, Rich Paul, sparking rumors about the two.

The rapper denied any truth about the two being together. According to Cam'ron, he received quite a lot of messages, warning him not to mess anything up with Long.

He talked about not having a relationship with the actress and said that he simply took a photo with her. Cam'ron was even surprised when Ma$e mentioned that there were speculations that the LA Lakers star set them up together.

"I'm not with Nia," he said.

The two rappers had a laugh when Cam'ron found out about the rumor of him being set up. He continued to deny anything going on with Long.

"Oh, n****s used me? If that's the case, thank you. If it's any truth to it, thank you. I see a lot of 'Don't fumble this.' Look, I'm not with Nia Long. I met her, she did not give me her number. I actually gave her my number."

James has not said anything regarding this rumor.

LeBron James and his altercation with Udoka

The Lakers and Rockets matched against each other on Dec. 2 and LeBron James got into it with the opponents' head coach. Udoka and James were both talking to each other on the sidelines as there was a stoppage in the game. The head coach allegedly called the four-time MVP and his team "b*****s."

This had James riled up and talking to Udoka. He told the head coach to not use the word loosely, which led to the former Boston Celtics head coach challenging LeBron. He asked the star about what he'll do about it and the official had enough of their trash talk and issued them both a technical foul.

Udoka was ejected from the game and addressed the issue in his postgame interview. The head coach played it cool and told the media that he only had a conversation with James and the official didn't like it. James also played it down and said that they talked about Thanksgiving.

Rockets player Dillon Brooks didn't like the call that was issued and ranted about the officiating.

"I'm sick of refs being right in front of the play and not making calls. And then compiling it with a bailout call like a flop or something. I ran full speed to get the ball after I made a great play on trying to get a steal," Brooks said.

Their next game against each other is on Jan. 29, 2024.

