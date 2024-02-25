In Photos: LeBron James dons $6400 Louis Vuitton outfit ahead of Lakers vs Suns game

LeBron James has shown time and time again that he has got style on and off the court. He is often seen rocking luxurious and expensive clothes for his pregame fit. The Sunday afternoon's LA Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns matchup is no different as James entered Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, with an eye-catching outfit.

The Lakers' Instagram page posted photos of several players before they changed into their warm-up gear for the upcoming contest, and James was one of them. In the image, James can be seen wearing a Louis Vuitton shirt.

Lakers IG story featuring LeBron James' pregame outfit

As per Louis Vuitton's official website, this is an embroidered denim overshirt that retails for $6,400. It is made from 100% cotton, with pearl and rivet buttons. The little designs on the shirt, aside from the LV logo, are portraits of artist Henry Taylor.

LeBron James starred in a Louis Vuitton ad for its men's Spring-Summer 2024 collection

Louis Vuitton is one of the fashion industry's biggest names and has partnered with plenty of NBA stars to become brand ambassadors through the years.

One of those stars is four-time NBA champion LeBron James, who appeared in an ad wearing and carrying different LV clothes and accessories. The ad promotes LV's men's Spring-Summer collection for 2024.

In the commercial, James' first outfit is a button-up cardigan with the LV logo and several portraits of artist Henry Taylor, similar to his pregame outfit ahead of the Lakers' game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. He can also be seen carrying a red LV bag in the ad.

The campaign also features several LV clothing as LeBron's outfit and the bag he is carrying changes several times throughout its duration.

The different outfits that James wore in this promotion are a part of singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams' debut collection as LV's men's creative director. They were first unveiled to the public during Fashion Week 2023 in Paris. LeBron was also present when Williams' collection was unveiled during fashion week in Paris alongside other big-name stars.

"King James" has also been seen wearing different LV outfits throughout this season, including the Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Another instance when James sported an LV outfit was during the Lakers' first game of the 2023-24 season. He also wore a pair of LV shoes before the In-Season Tournament semifinals.

