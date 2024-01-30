Jalen Rose revisits controversial Larsa Pippen take: "Should see Marcus Jordan as more of a nephew"

Larsa Pippen has gotten her fair share of criticism for her relationship with Marcus Jordan, the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan. There’s a 16-year gap between the reality TV star and the “Trophy Room” founder that hasn’t sat well with many. The elder Jordan also happened to be the longtime Chicago Bulls teammate of her former husband, Scottie Pippen.

Two years ago, Jalen Rose, who played against both Pippen and Jordan in the NBA, weighed in on Larsa’s complicated situation. The basketball-player-turned-analyst has a unique perspective on the issue as he was familiar with both Pippen’s former wife and Jordan’s son.

Here’s what the former Indiana Pacers star had to say when asked to comment about the then-rumored controversial relationship:

“Certain relationships used to be off-limits. I, on paper, want everybody to be happy and to live their best lives. But, the best thing I can say for her [Larsa Pippen], she should see him [Marcus Jordan] as more of a nephew than a mate.”

Jalen Rose has doubled down on his remarks two years ago as he recently reposted his tweet. Rose’s opinion must be what Michael Jordan was thinking when the six-time champ was asked if he approved of the relationship. “His Airness” gave an emphatic “No” as his response.

Larsa Pippen was affected by Michael Jordan’s disapproval of her relationship with Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen may not have minded Jalen Rose’s comments but Michael Jordan’s affected her. There’s no surprise there as the player considered by many to be the GOAT basketball player is her boyfriend’s father. Still, she has been mostly unperturbed about her relationship with Marcus Jordan until the Hall of Famer spoke.

The younger Jordan said that he doesn’t need his father’s approval regarding his love life and relationships. Pippen, though, was "traumatized" and said this:

“You thought it was funny. I didn’t think it was funny. There is nothing funny about it. … I kinda felt like it went everywhere and I was kind of embarrassed.”

Marcus Jordan admitted that he gave Larsa Pippen a “promise ring.” The two, however, are reportedly planning a wedding but no definite date and place have been agreed on. Jordan said on his podcast with Pippen that he’d prefer two ceremonies - a public and a private one. The former will be for some of Pippen’s reality show friends and cast while the latter will be for their respective families.

It remains to be seen, though, if Michael Jordan will attend the wedding. If he stays out, fans only need to recall what Jalen Rose had to say about Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s relationship.

