“Money speaks”: Darvin Ham keeps it real when asked about LeBron James and Co.’s increased effort for NBA In-Season Tournament

When the NBA In-Season Tournament was first announced, many were skeptical whether players would take it seriously. However, they appear to be giving it their all thus far, resulting in a playoff-like atmosphere. According to LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham, a big reason for this is the prize money at stake.

Ahead of LA’s quarterfinal matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, Ham was asked about his team’s increased effort in the tournament. The Lakers went 4-0 in Western Conference Group A in group play, securing the conference’s first seed.

In doing so, they also secured at least $50,000 in prize money for each player on their roster for reaching the quarterfinals. Additionally, each player will receive $100,000 for reaching the semifinals, $200,000 for reaching the championship game and $500,000 for winning the tournament.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Per Ham, the team has the top prize in sight.

“Money speaks and BS hits the highway. That’s the old saying,” Ham said.

Expand Tweet

$500,000 may not be significant for LA’s top players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, for the Lakers’ lower-tier players, it could be life-changing.

James and other stars around the league have acknowledged this and made it clear that they want to win the tournament for their teammates. So, it appears that the NBA’s incentive is paying off.

Watch: Charles Barkley 'guarantees' LA Lakers & Milwaukee Bucks winning NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals

Darvin Ham warns LA ahead of NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinal matchup against Phoenix

Ahead of Tuesday’s In-Season Tournament quarterfinal matchup against the Suns, Ham warned the Lakers not to let their guard down.

Phoenix is again without star guard Bradley Beal, who remains out with a back injury. The Suns have yet to have their Big 3 of Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker play together. However, Ham still views them as a serious threat.

“We haven’t seen the three-headed monster together as of yet,” Ham said.

“Even with them having one of those guys out, they’re still a formidable ball club. They’re playing at a high level. Just try to go out and focus on what you need to do, put your best foot forward.”

The Lakers are 2-0 against the Suns this season, including one tournament win. However, Booker, who is now healthy, was sidelined for both games. So, LA will have to remain fully locked in to ensure the same outcome this time around.

The winner of Tuesday’s matchup will advance to take on the New Orleans Pelicans in the semifinals in LA Vegas on Thursday.

Expand Tweet

Watch: LeBron James rocks all-black drip arriving for NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals