“New York idolizes you”: Knicks fans hilariously urge Jalen Brunson to stop mentioning love for $5.8 billion NFL franchise

Jalen Brunson delivered a performance for the New York Knicks that Philadelphia fans will not soon forget. The lefty guard responded to Joel Embiid’s 50-point masterpiece two nights ago with a 47-point explosion on Sunday. Behind Brunson, the Knicks eked out a 97-92 win for a 3-1 series lead.

Brunson’s final two free throws put the game beyond reach as Philly fans, those who didn’t leave for the exits, rained boos on him. It didn’t matter in the end as he drove the nails into the 76ers’ coffin with those two shots. New York is on the verge of a second-round appearance because Brunson delivered, yet again, another tour de force performance.

After the game, Jalen Brunson acknowledged the roasting Philly fans gave him and took it in stride. He admitted that as a big fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, the city’s NFL team, he knew how the fans can be in big games. Tonight was no exception and he only embraced what he received as the 76ers’ biggest tormentor.

Fans reacted to Brunson’s comments about the Eagles:

“Jalen New York idolizes you. Don’t tell people you’re an Eagles fan”

One fan will let his comments roll by:

“He’s been so good that I don’t even care that he’s an Eagles fan”

Another fan wasn’t surprised with Brunson’s loyalty to the said NFL team:

“Do any of yall know where Villanova is??”

@NascentSmith had a hilarious pretension to his love for the Eagles:

“I’m just gonna act like he said flamingo. But you go, Brunson”

Jalen Brunson starred for Villanova for three years, which makes it unsurprising that he is a big Philadelphia Eagles fan. Knicks fans have trouble taking in his comments as most of them are likely loyalists of the New York Giants, the Eagles’ rivals in the NFL.

Knicks fans will have to roll with Jalen Brunson’s love for the Eagles

The New York Knicks fans can’t have everything. They are in the playoffs and likely moving on to the second round because of Jalen Brunson. If he keeps mentioning his love for the Philadelphia Eagles, they will just have to turn that noise off.

The fan base will have no choice but to roll with it as Brunson has been everything the doctor ordered for them and more. He just delivered the greatest scoring game by a Knicks in NBA playoffs history. Before Sunday, the most points in the playoffs by the franchise was 46 points, which Bernard King did twice in 1984. Brunson also authored the only 40-point, 10-assist combo in Knicks postseason lore.

