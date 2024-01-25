Shaunie O'Neal ecstatic after daughter Me'Arah O'Neal earns McDonald's All-American nod, Lala Anthony & Kysre Gondrezick react

Me'Arah O'Neal, Shaquille O’Neal’s youngest kid with former wife Shaunie O’Neal is making big strides in her basketball journey. The 17-year-old budding hoops star recently committed to play for the Florida Gators as an incoming freshman out of Episcopal High School in Houston. O’Neal is getting more recognition for her basketball exploits as she prepares for her collegiate career.

Recently, O’Neal was chosen to join a select group of teens who will participate in the McDonald’s All-American Games. The said event will host the most exciting basketball players of the next generation on April 2, 2024, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Shaunie O’Neal promptly went on Instagram to send this message to her daughter Me'Arah O'Neal:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Super proud Mom Moment!!! @mearahoneal is a McDonald’s All-American 2024!!!!! I’m so happy and proud of you! You worked so hard for this, you earned this spot. SHINE BRIGHT BABYGIRL!!!!”

LaLa Anthony, the estranged wife of Carmelo Anthony, also reacted to O’Neal’s post:

“Yes let’s gooooo!!!! How amazing!!!!”

Former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick joined the fray:

“This is amazing! Congratulations… get to celebrate her right in Houston! God is something else, isn’t He!? All glory to God”

The McDonald’s All-American Games this year has created a buzz particularly as it includes Cooper Flagg, who is seen by some as a generational talent. Sarah Strong, tabbed the No. 1 women’s basketball top recruit for 2024 is also set to play. Adding more intrigue to the event is the uncertainty of which school Strong will play for. Many are expecting she will give a clue about her next step during or after the event.

The anticipation isn’t limited to those two alone. Me'Arah O'Neal, Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter, and Mackenly Randolph, Zach Randolph’s daughter, are also getting a fair share of the limelight.

Shaquille O’Neal already predicted Me'Arah O'Neal to be great in basketball

Me'Arah O'Neal was only 10 years old when his father, LA Lakers great Shaquille O’Neal was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Even then, the four-time NBA champ knew his youngest kid was headed for big things in basketball.

Here’s what the legendary big man had to say about her during his HOF speech:

(27:43 mark)

"I don't like to put pressure on my babies, but she works out with my sons and I think it's fair to say one day, if she continues, Me'Arah will probably be the best women's basketball player ever.”

The younger O’Neal is taking the challenge head-on. She still has ways to go to become what her father predicted she would turn out to be. But, playing for the McDonald’s All-American Games is a big step in that direction.

If Me'Arah O'Neal hadn't been in the basketball consciousness of many before, the event would certainly make more people notice her hoop talents.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!