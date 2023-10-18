"She didn't earn that bracelet": Stephen A. Smith has bold statement on Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift saga, accusing Cheifs star for 'acting hungry'

In the ongoing Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift saga, veteran sports journalist Stephen A. Smith didn't hold back his opinion on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

After Kelce's declaration of affection for the popstar, the ESPN First Take host expressed his disappointment:

"Travis Kelce, my brother from another mother. I love him to death. I was kind of disappointed that he put that out there," said Smith on the show The Talk on CBS.

Smith criticized Kelce for confessing his feelings by creating a bracelet even before meeting Swift.

"It's like, well you're Travis Kelse, brother but you telling the world you want to talk to her and had a bracelet made for before you even met her.

"I mean if you know her, and you're getting to know her better, and you want to do that but she as great as she is Akbar, she didn't earn that bracelet," remarked Smith.

While Kelce has made a huge name in American Football playing alongside Patrick Mahomes and winning two Super Bowls, Smith highlighted that there's a line between admiration and appearing overly enthusiastic.

"He came across as a little bit of hungry, and you ladies know this better than me. It's one thing to be hungry. It's another thing to act hungry," said Stephen A. Smith.

Stephen A. Smith supports Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift

It was not a few weeks ago on ESPN First Take when Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were a topic.

As the rumors broke out about both icons dating, Stephen A. Smith emphasized that he wouldn't question it and would support the eight-time Pro Bowl athlete in his personal life.

"Travis Kelce is a good brother, man. I love me some Travis Kelce. That is his business.

"I don't know what is going on. I ain't gonna ask. I don't ask those ask those questions," said Smith. "Anything I'm trying to say and anything that makes Travis Kelce happy, I am a supporter of."

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs are 5-1 in the 2023-24 NFL season. They're in a five-way tie for the best record in the league, along with the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions.