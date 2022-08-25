"The GOAT debate becomes an afterthought" - Nick Wright believes LeBron James will be undisputed GOAT if LA Lakers wins title next season

Some consider LeBron James as the GOAT of basketball rather than Michael Jordan. One of them is Fox Sports' Nick Wright, who placed Jordan third in his GOAT list, behind James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Wright believes if "The King" leads the LA Lakers to a title next season, he'll be the undisputed GOAT.

On an episode of his "What's Wright?" podcast, the eccentric NBA analyst discussed James' decision to sign an extension with the Lakers. Wright thinks it was a compromise between the four-time champion, James' agent Rich Paul and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

Wright said that the Lakers were reluctant to part ways with their remaining future draft picks due to James' pending free agency. James, meanwhile, wanted the front office to improve the team's roster to compete for the title. They reached an agreement wherein James has at least two full seasons with the Lakers, while Pelinka will try to improve the roster by trading their first-round picks.

"I think what Rob Pelinka said is we can't trade our entire future if we think LeBron might leave in eight months," Wright said. "That would be poor management. If you guys commit to us that we have a minimum of two more years of LeBron. ... We will commit to you if the right trade is available, the '27 and '29 first round picks are on the board."

Wright appeared honest in his assessement that the Lakers are not going to win the title next season. However, he said that if that happens, "The King" will be the undisputed GOAT over Jordan.

"If in LeBron's 20th season, he not only passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in all-time scoring, which is gonna happen midway through this year," Wright said. "(He) does it at an All-NBA level, which he did last year. And somehow the team were to win the title, and it's the title that breaks tie with the Celtics for most titles in franchise history?"

"If that were all to happen, then the GOAT debate becomes an afterthought. It becomes, 'Can you believe people were still arguing about it?'"

LeBron James signed two-year extension with LA Lakers

LeBron James signed a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the LA Lakers last week. James has a player option for the 2024-25 season, which will coincide with Anthony Davis' player option. That season is also the expected rookie year for LeBron James Jr., better known as Bronny.

"The King" has been very vocal about his desire to play with his son in the NBA and make history. Bronny will be entering his senior year of high school, with several top universities looking to recruit him. NBA Draft Room does not rate him as a first-round talent, but they have him going at No. 25 due to several reasons.

One of the reasons is that the team that drafts Bronny will likely get to sign his father in what could be his final year in the NBA.

