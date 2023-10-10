Watch: Bronny James shares having tons of unread texts during USC camp

Bronny James seems to have fully recovered and is back on the USC roster after suffering a cardiac arrest on July 24 during an intense workout. He recently joined his USC team during a camp and shared some fun moments with his teammates during a video shoot.

USC released a video of Bronny and his teammates answering random questions during their photoshoot. Bronny and his teammates were asked the number of unread text messages they had on their phones. While other players had unread text messages in double or triple digits, LeBron James’ eldest son had 1,089 messages that were unread.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It is fairly easy to understand the reason for the load of unread text messages that Bronny has. Being the son of a player who is arguably the greatest basketball player of all time and the focal point of media attention comes with a price. Bronny has fans and people following him not only for his basketball skills but also because of his family.

The USC team started practice in the last week of September; however, the 19-year-old didn’t participate. Bronny had surgery for a congenital heart defect and has made a full recovery. It is only a matter of time before he should be back on the court making a mark for himself.

LeBron James says his son Bronny James is getting ready to make his return to USC

LeBron James to preparing to start the 21st regular season of his NBA career. His son, Bronny James, is also getting ready to make his return after a successful heart surgery. During the Lakers' media day last week, LeBron gave an update on his son’s health and said that his son was ready to make the return:

“He's begun his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates and USC — the successful surgery that he had. But he's on the up and up.”

Bronny spent a good chunk of time in a Los Angeles hospital after having a cardiac arrest and going through heart surgery. LeBron also said that he was going to dedicate this season to his eldest son.

There is no timeline for Bronny’s return to the USC Trojans basketball team. However, coach Andy Enfield said that Bronny was attending classes on the campus and that he was looking forward to having him on the team.