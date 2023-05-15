When is NBA draft lottery 2023? Dates, venue, and more

While the playoffs rage on, the NBA draft lottery will be underway. All the teams that failed to make the postseason will finally found out where they will be selection in this year's draft.

The NBA draft lottery is scheduled for May 16th. It will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, and will be held at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. For those looking to tune in, it will be aired on ESPN.

This year, the lottery is expected to have a big draw. All the teams in the mix will he hoping the ping pong balls fall their way in what's expected to be a loaded class.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sitting at the top of everyone's draft boards in international prospect Victor Wembanyama. After lighting up social media all year with his eye-popping highlights, the French big man declared he will be taking his talents to the NBA. With all the hype surrounding him, the lottery has become a big draw.

What teams will be taking part in the NBA draft lottery?

14 franchises will have representitives at the NBA draft lottery, hoping that deputy commissioner Mark Tatum calls their name at the right time. As far as odds go, the teams with the worst records are better off.

Heading into the lottery, the team with the worst odds are the New Orleans Pelicans. They just missed the postseason this year, and have less than a 1% chance of landing the top pick. Not much better off than them are the Toronto Raptors (1%), OKC Thunder (1.7%), and the Chicago Bulls (1.8%).

The most shocking team in the lottery this season is the Dallas Mavericks. After trading for Kyrie Irving at the deadline, they expected to be making another deep postseason run. However, things did not pan out how they hoped.

After a deep slide down the standings, the now find themselves fighting for a high draft pick to add more talent around All-Star point guard Luka Doncic. Dallas' chances of landing the first pick sit at 3.0%.

As for the teams with the best chances, they are the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs. One of these organizations will likely be walking away with the first pick to land Victor Wembanyama.

Poll : 0 votes