Which player scored 40+ points in the playoffs and was Vince Carter’s former teammate? NBA HoopGrids answers for August 27

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz.
Here’s a look at today’s grid:
Clues to the August 27 HoopGrids puzzle
Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat
Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Rockets and Brooklyn Nets
Cell 3 - Player who scored 40+ points in a playoff game for the Rockets
Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat
Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Hawks and Nets
Cell 6 - Player who scored 40+ points in a playoff game and played for the Hawks
Cell 7 - Vince Carter’s former teammate who also played for the Miami Heat
Cell 8 - Carter’s former teammate who also played for the Brooklyn Nets
Cell 9 - Player who had 40+ points in a playoff game and was Carter’s former teammate
Answers to the August 27 NBA HoopGrids puzzle
Shane Battier, Victor Oladipo, Trevor Ariza and Goran Dragic all played for the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat. Any of them is great for Cell 1.
James Harden is the easy answer for Cell 2. He was a longtime Rocket and won the NBA MVP award there before he forced a trade and landed in Brooklyn. P.J. Tucker, Jeff Green, Garrett Temple, Armoni Brooks and Rodions Kurucs are also options here.
Chris Paul, Hakeem Olajuwon, Calvin Murphy and Moses Malone are great fits for Cell 3. They each hit at least 40 points in a playoff game for the Houston Rockets.
Joe Johnson, Mike Bibby and Steven Smith are superb choices for Cell 4. They all had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat in their respective NBA careers.
For Cell 5, DeMarre Carroll, Jason Terry and Jason Collins are great fits. All three donned the Nets and Hawks jerseys before in their careers.
Dominique Wilkins, Trae Young and Bob Pettit are popular answers for Cell 6. Paul Millsap had 45 points against the Boston Celtics in 2016, making him an option here as well.
Jae Crowder, James Ennis III, Chris Bosh and Jason Williams are a few of Vince Carter’s former teammates who played for the Miami Heat. Any of them are suited for Cell 7.
For Cell 8, Jason Kidd, Richard Jefferson, Nenad Kristic and Jacque Vaughn are excellent choices. They once played with Carter and also played for the Nets.
Dwight Howard, Elton Brand, Dirk Nowitzki and Tracy McGrady formerly played with Vince Carter and hit at least 40+ points in a playoff game.
Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids puzzle:
