Which player scored 40+ points in the playoffs and was Vince Carter’s former teammate? NBA HoopGrids answers for August 27

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clues to the August 27 HoopGrids puzzle

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Rockets and Brooklyn Nets

Cell 3 - Player who scored 40+ points in a playoff game for the Rockets

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Hawks and Nets

Cell 6 - Player who scored 40+ points in a playoff game and played for the Hawks

Cell 7 - Vince Carter’s former teammate who also played for the Miami Heat

Cell 8 - Carter’s former teammate who also played for the Brooklyn Nets

Cell 9 - Player who had 40+ points in a playoff game and was Carter’s former teammate

Answers to the August 27 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Shane Battier, Victor Oladipo, Trevor Ariza and Goran Dragic all played for the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat. Any of them is great for Cell 1.

James Harden is the easy answer for Cell 2. He was a longtime Rocket and won the NBA MVP award there before he forced a trade and landed in Brooklyn. P.J. Tucker, Jeff Green, Garrett Temple, Armoni Brooks and Rodions Kurucs are also options here.

Chris Paul, Hakeem Olajuwon, Calvin Murphy and Moses Malone are great fits for Cell 3. They each hit at least 40 points in a playoff game for the Houston Rockets.

Joe Johnson, Mike Bibby and Steven Smith are superb choices for Cell 4. They all had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat in their respective NBA careers.

For Cell 5, DeMarre Carroll, Jason Terry and Jason Collins are great fits. All three donned the Nets and Hawks jerseys before in their careers.

Dominique Wilkins, Trae Young and Bob Pettit are popular answers for Cell 6. Paul Millsap had 45 points against the Boston Celtics in 2016, making him an option here as well.

Jae Crowder, James Ennis III, Chris Bosh and Jason Williams are a few of Vince Carter’s former teammates who played for the Miami Heat. Any of them are suited for Cell 7.

For Cell 8, Jason Kidd, Richard Jefferson, Nenad Kristic and Jacque Vaughn are excellent choices. They once played with Carter and also played for the Nets.

Dwight Howard, Elton Brand, Dirk Nowitzki and Tracy McGrady formerly played with Vince Carter and hit at least 40+ points in a playoff game.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

The completed August 27 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)