×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rockets break own NBA record for three-pointers against Suns

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    08 Apr 2019, 14:38 IST
jamesharden - cropped
Seven-time NBA All-Star James Harden

The Houston Rockets again broke the NBA record for the most three-pointers in a single game as they made 27 against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Houston had set the previous benchmark of 26 against the Washington Wizards in December, before matching that total last week at the Sacramento Kings.

But while dominating the Suns 149-113, Houston were able to improve their record again, shooting 27-of-57 as Eric Gordon contributed eight and James Harden five.

The Rockets are assured of home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, but they could yet move up to the second seed ahead of the Denver Nuggets in the final days of the regular season.

Star man Harden - who had 30 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists - saw his side's latest victory as a show of strength ahead of the postseason.

"We're locked in," he told reporters. "We're ready. We're right where we need to be."

However, team-mate Chris Paul was not getting carried away, insisting Houston's late-season form would mean little come the start of the playoffs.

"All of this means nothing. It has nothing to do with what happens next week," Paul said.

"We're just trying to have everybody stay in the right rhythm."

Omnisport
NEWS
Harden scores 44 points, Rockets beat Suns 118-110
RELATED STORY
Harden's 41 points lead Rockets over Suns 108-102
RELATED STORY
Harden equals own Rockets record
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: New York Knicks vs Houston Rockets
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings
RELATED STORY
NBA: All-Time Starting 5 of the Houston Rockets
RELATED STORY
3 NBA stars that should consider retirement this summer
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from New York Knicks vs Houston Rockets
RELATED STORY
Rose helps Timberwolves down Suns
RELATED STORY
Hield sets franchise season record for 3s, Kings beat Suns
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us