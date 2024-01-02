San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Predictions, starting lineups, and betting tips | Jan. 2, 2024

On Jan. 2, 2024, the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies will face each other at FedExForum in Memphis.

The Spurs and Grizzlies will play their second of four games. The Grizzlies prevailed by 12 points (120-108) on the road in the first meeting.

The Spurs have a 5-27 record and a 12-20 Against the Spread record, while the Grizzlies have a 10-22 record and a 13-19 ATS record.

The Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs have played each other 111 times in the regular season, with the Grizzlies having 37 victories and the Spurs having 74. The Grizzlies have a 4-0 record in their past four games against the Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies predictions, previews, starting lineups, and betting tips

Moneyline: Spurs (+500) vs. Memphis (-650)

Spread: Spurs (+12) vs. Memphis (-11.5)

Total (O/U): Spurs (U 233) vs Memphis (O 234.5)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies preview

The Grizzlies, led by Ja Morant, have had a mixed performance, winning their first four games upon his return but subsequently experiencing a three-game losing streak. Morant missed one of the losses against the Denver Nuggets.

Despite their recent losses, the Grizzlies are currently favoured to win the game, with the Spurs facing their own challenges, including injuries to key players such as Charles Bassey, Zach Collins and Keldon Johnson. The Grizzlies are favored at -11.5.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies starting lineups

For the Grizzlies, Ja Morant will start as the PG, Marcus Smart as SG, Desmond Bane as SF, Jaren Jackson Jr. as PF and Bismack Biyombo at center.

For the Spurs, Malaki Branham will start as the PG, Julian Champagnie as SG, Devin Vassell as SF, Jeremy Sochan as PF and Victor Wembanyama at center.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies betting tips

Ja Morant's average points per game for the season is 25.2, and the over/under for his points versus the San Antonio Spurs is 26.5. Compared to his total prop bet for this game, Morant is averaging 2.7 more points per game against the Spurs.

The over/under for Victor Wembanyama's blocks and rebounds are 2.5 blocks per game and 8.4 rebounds per game.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies predictions

The Memphis Grizzlies are favoured to win against the San Antonio Spurs in their NBA game on Jan. 2. The Grizzlies are regarded as 88% likely to win the game, with a spread of 11.5 and a total points line of 233. The Spurs are currently struggling and have a record of 5-27, while the Grizzlies have a record of 10-22.