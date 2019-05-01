Vince Carter says he'll return for 22nd NBA season

Vince Carter

Veteran Vince Carter said he will return to play his 22nd NBA season in 2019-20.

The 42-year-old averaged 7.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 76 games for the Atlanta Hawks this campaign.

Carter signed a one-year deal worth $2.4million with the Hawks in August and the eight-time All-Star is not done yet.

"Yeah, I'm coming back," Carter, 42, told co-hosts Kent Bazemore and Annie Finberg on "Winging It" podcast while discussing Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki, who both retired at the end of this season.

We are back just the 3 of us talking about the end of the year for the Hawks and some playoff talk......https://t.co/QqEyXNBgCp pic.twitter.com/N0O2hKIQMZ — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) April 30, 2019

When asked if he will return to the Hawks, Carter replied" "I would like to. We'll see what happens."

Carter initially was selected by the Warriors with the fifth pick in the 1998 NBA Draft before promptly being traded to the Toronto Raptors.

He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Raptors but went on to have stints with six other teams — the Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings — before joining the Hawks.

Carter also eclipsed the 25,000-career point total and moved into 20th on NBA's all-time scoring list in March.