Warriors clinch west's top seed in blast from the past at Oracle Arena

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 21 // 08 Apr 2019, 10:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Stephen Curry wearing the Golden State Warriors' throwback jersey against the Los Angeles Clippers

Reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors locked up first place in the Western Conference thanks to Sunday's 131-104 blowout win against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Golden State secured the west's number one seed in their last regular-season game at Oracle Arena after 47 years as they prepare to move to Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Warriors marked the occasion by wearing throwback jerseys – famously known as the "We Believe" era uniforms worn during the team's run to the 2007 playoffs, which were used from 2002 to 2010.

It was fitting that the franchise's cornerstone, Stephen Curry, led all scorers with 27 points. Six other Warriors also reached double-figures.

Best record in the West pic.twitter.com/mjGmfv2RTb — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 8, 2019

Landry Shamet led the Clippers' well-rounded scoring effort with 17 points.

then & now pic.twitter.com/m8GlIfjRUo — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 8, 2019

Harden lifts Rockets

Advertisement

James Harden posted 30 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists in the Houston Rockets' 149-113 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Alex Len scored a career-high 33 points as the Atlanta Hawks fell 115-107 to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Karl-Anthony Towns posted 35 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 132-126 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Cavs' Clarkson and his shooting woes

Jordan Clarkson scored two points on one-of-eight shooting in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 112-90 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs.

Kyle Lowry scored five points on one-of-eight shooting as the Toronto Raptors downed the Miami Heat 117-109 in overtime.

McGee with the slam!

JaVale McGee threw an alley-oop into the hoop with force in the Los Angeles Lakers' 113-109 win against the Utah Jazz.

Elfrid Payton sent the Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox tumbling with a dribble move as the New Orleans Pelicans won 133-129.

Sunday's results

Toronto Raptors 117-109 Miami Heat (OT)

San Antonio Spurs 112-90 Cleveland Cavaliers

Oklahoma City Thunder 132-126 Minnesota Timberwolves

Charlotte Hornets 104-91 Detroit Pistons

Brooklyn Nets 108-96 Indiana Pacers

Dallas Mavericks 129-127 Memphis Grizzlies (OT)

Milwaukee Bucks 115-107 Atlanta Hawks

Houston Rockets 149-113 Phoenix Suns

Orlando Magic 116-108 Boston Celtics

New York Knicks 113-110 Washington Wizards

Golden State Warriors 131-104 Los Angeles Clippers

New Orleans Pelicans 133-129 Sacramento Kings

Portland Trail Blazers 115-108 Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers 113-109 Utah Jazz

Hornets at Cavaliers

Charlotte will attempt to keep their playoff dreams alive against Cleveland on Tuesday. The Hornets will likely have to win out to reach the postseason. The Cavaliers could bring the opposition's campaign crashing to a halt.