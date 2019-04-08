×
Warriors clinch west's top seed in blast from the past at Oracle Arena

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21   //    08 Apr 2019, 10:58 IST
Curry-cropped
Stephen Curry wearing the Golden State Warriors' throwback jersey against the Los Angeles Clippers

Reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors locked up first place in the Western Conference thanks to Sunday's 131-104 blowout win against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Golden State secured the west's number one seed in their last regular-season game at Oracle Arena after 47 years as they prepare to move to Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Warriors marked the occasion by wearing throwback jerseys – famously known as the "We Believe" era uniforms worn during the team's run to the 2007 playoffs, which were used from 2002 to 2010.

It was fitting that the franchise's cornerstone, Stephen Curry, led all scorers with 27 points. Six other Warriors also reached double-figures.

Landry Shamet led the Clippers' well-rounded scoring effort with 17 points.

 

Harden lifts Rockets

James Harden posted 30 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists in the Houston Rockets' 149-113 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Alex Len scored a career-high 33 points as the Atlanta Hawks fell 115-107 to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Karl-Anthony Towns posted 35 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 132-126 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

 

Cavs' Clarkson and his shooting woes

Jordan Clarkson scored two points on one-of-eight shooting in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 112-90 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs.

Kyle Lowry scored five points on one-of-eight shooting as the Toronto Raptors downed the Miami Heat 117-109 in overtime.

 

McGee with the slam!

JaVale McGee threw an alley-oop into the hoop with force in the Los Angeles Lakers' 113-109 win against the Utah Jazz.

Elfrid Payton sent the Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox tumbling with a dribble move as the New Orleans Pelicans won 133-129.

 

Sunday's results

Toronto Raptors 117-109 Miami Heat (OT)
San Antonio Spurs 112-90 Cleveland Cavaliers
Oklahoma City Thunder 132-126 Minnesota Timberwolves
Charlotte Hornets 104-91 Detroit Pistons
Brooklyn Nets 108-96 Indiana Pacers
Dallas Mavericks 129-127 Memphis Grizzlies (OT)
Milwaukee Bucks 115-107 Atlanta Hawks
Houston Rockets 149-113 Phoenix Suns
Orlando Magic 116-108 Boston Celtics
New York Knicks 113-110 Washington Wizards
Golden State Warriors 131-104 Los Angeles Clippers
New Orleans Pelicans 133-129 Sacramento Kings
Portland Trail Blazers 115-108 Denver Nuggets
Los Angeles Lakers 113-109 Utah Jazz

 

Hornets at Cavaliers

Charlotte will attempt to keep their playoff dreams alive against Cleveland on Tuesday. The Hornets will likely have to win out to reach the postseason. The Cavaliers could bring the opposition's campaign crashing to a halt.

Omnisport
NEWS
