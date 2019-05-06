×
WATCH: Jokic breaks mic after another playoff triple-double

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    06 May 2019, 13:28 IST
NikolaJokic - cropped
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic in Game 4

It has been difficult to keep Nikola Jokic out of the headlines in recent days as the second-round playoff series between his Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers heats up. 

The 24-year-old played an incredible 65 minutes - contributing 33 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists - in an epic Game 3 defeat that went to a fourth period of overtime. 

Jokic suggested the manner of his display should hush critics' doubts about his fitness, before again delivering on the court in Game 4. 

The Serbian finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a 116-112 triumph to level the series at 2-2. 

And Jokic was not done there as he inadvertently stole the show during his post-game media duties, breaking the NBA microphone stationed in front of him ahead of a news conference. 

Having earlier dominated the floor in a playoff match, the wide-eyed Jokic suddenly looked panicked as he innocently told a member of staff: "Someone broke it..." 

Jokic continued to amuse the assembled media with his comments throughout, responding to questions about Damian Lillard's form for the Trail Blazers by saying: "Brother, he scored 30 points!" 

Describing his day leading up to the game, he added: "I ate good, watched a TV show, ate good again and slept. I didn't even think about the game." 

