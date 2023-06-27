In a thrilling College World Series Game 3 against Florida Gators on Monday, Louisiana State University (LSU) emerged victorious. Among the ecstatic supporters cheering on the team was none other than Garrett Edwards' girlfriend and gym star Elena Arenas.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a mushy picture with Edwards as she professed her love for the baseball hero following LSU's electrifying win.

"I LOVE YOU SO MUCH...SO PROUD," wrote Elena.

Garrett Edwards and Elena Arenas radiated happiness and pride as they celebrated LSU's Men's College World Series triumph on Monday.

On Monday, June 26, the Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers triumphed over the University of Florida Gators by a commanding score of 18-4.

The epic clash took place at the renowned Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska, setting the stage for an unforgettable finale to the college baseball season. The resounding win secured LSU's seventh national championship, adding another illustrious chapter to the school's rich sports history.

Louisiana State University's Garrett Edwards and Elena Arenas: Relationship Timeline

Garrett Edwards and Elena Arenas of LSU.

LSU's baseball icon Garrett Edwards and gym star, Elena Arenas, have been in a relationship for over two years.

"One whole year spent w you!!! it’s been nothing short of amazing. i love you more and more everyday! so thankful you’re my boy." - Elena

In any relationship, support plays a key role in nurturing growth and overcoming obstacles, and it was no different in the case of Edwards and Arenas. It appears that the two seamlessly merged their ambitions, becoming each other's biggest cheerleaders.

Here are some more pictures of the two lovebirds:

Like Garrett, Elena is also in her junior year at LSU. She's pursuing a Business major and is on the LSU gymnastics team.

Miss Arenas enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, with more than 150K followers.

Poll : 0 votes