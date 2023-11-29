Did Angel Reese play for South Carolina? Exploring Bayou Barbie’s college basketball journey

Angel Reese has become the talk of the town at LSU. The forward has been absent for the Tigers' last four games amid a reported falling out with head coach Kim Mulkey.

Reese played a pivotal role for the Tigers in clinching the NCAA Championship over the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2023. She also won the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player award for her stellar performances.

However, when Reese entered the transfer portal last year, LSU wasn't her first choice.

Did Angel Reese play for South Carolina?

LSU Tigers forward Angel Reese

Angel Reese did not play for South Carolina, but she was close to joining the program last year after entering the transfer portal.

After spending two seasons with the Maryland Terrapins, Reese entered the transfer portal before the 2022 season. She was keen to join a team in the SEC as she felt that playing in a competitive conference would take her game to the next level.

In an interview with CBS last year, Reese said she was deciding between Tennessee and South Carolina as her next destination. However, she eventually chose LSU after visiting the school.

"LSU wasn't even in the question. [LSU guard} Kateri [Poole] was the one that called me. I thank her daily. She called me and said, take a visit to LSU and see how this goes," said Reese.

"When I took the visit, I fell completely in love and canceled all my other visits. I guess it was just God telling me the direction I needed, and I needed Kateri to tell me, this is where you need to be."

Reese attended St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland and played High School basketball for four years under head coach Jerome Shelton before committing to Maryland in 2020.

She then joined the LSU Tigers in 2022 and helped them win the NCAA championship in her first season with the team.

The Tigers will be aiming to defend their crown this season. Reese is expected to play another crucial role for the team but has not featured for LSU in the last four games.

Nonetheless, the Tigers should resolve their ongoing issues with Reese to have her back on the court as soon as possible.