Does Reed Sheppard have a brother? All we know about the Kentucky guard's personal life

It has been an eventful freshman season for Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard, who enrolled in Kentucky last June with a lot of promise and expectations on his shoulders.

Part of this has to do with his legacy at Kentucky, being the son of a former Wildcats player. Sheppard’s family has deep roots in basketball, and he’s simply following a family tradition by playing the game. Let’s get into other details about Sheppard’s family.

Does Reed Sheppard have a brother?

Reed Sheppard does not have a brother. Reed is the only son of his parents, Jeff and Stacey Sheppard. However, he has an older sister named Madison. She is a former college basketball star with the Campbellsville Lady Tigers. She ended her basketball playing career after an injury she sustained to her back.

Reed’s dad, Jeff Sheppard, played as a guard for the Kentucky Wildcats from 1993 to 1998. At the peak of his college career, he was named the Most Outstanding Player in the 1998 NCAA tournament in San Antonio.

He went on to have a brief NBA career, playing 18 games for the Atlanta Hawks during the 1998–99 season. He averaged 2.2 points and 1.2 rebounds for the Hawks.

Jeff spent the rest of his professional career in Italy, with Benetton Treviso, Cordivari Roseto, and Virtus Roma. Reed's mother, Stacey, is a former Kentucky Wildcats basketball player. She played for the Wildcats from 1991 until 1995. Jeff commented, "She's definitely the best in the family."

Reed has done quite well in living up to the expectations set for him when he enrolled at Kentucky. Following the end of the regular season, he was voted by SEC coaches as the SEC Freshman of the Year. The United States Basketball Writers Association also voted him as the national freshman of the year.

Rumors are suggesting that the 19-year-old will throw his hat at the NBA draft in June. He has been projected as a first-round pick by many outlets, some putting him as high as the top 10. This is hardly surprising, looking at how well he has played this season, averaging 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

His first NCAA tournament adventure was cut short when the Wildcats fell to an 80-76 defeat at the hands of the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

