Gabbie Marshall WNBA Draft projection: 5 landing spots for Iowa guard ft. Indiana Fever

Iowa Hawkeyes' Gabbie Marshall has delivered in defense for the team since taking over the reins from McKenna Warnock, who graduated last year. Marshall plays alongside Caitlin Clark as a 3-and-D guard.

She shoots the ball at 37.6% and averages 6.1 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. But this was not always the case for Gabbie Marshall, who started one game in her freshman season and averaged 5.0 points.

Praising Marshall, Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said:

“She has always worked so hard defensively. She has always denied really well, ball pressure really well and it’s something that we really count on and we always tell her to focus on that rather than the offense, because what she brings for us in the defensive end is so important.”

The fifth-year senior was enrolled at Iowa State in pre-med studies and has shared that she will be pursuing her master's in occupational therapy. Still, in case Marshall harbors hopes of going into the big league, her prospects are many.

5 WNBA landing spots for Gabbie Marshall

#1 Las Vegas Aces

In the 2023 season, the Aces had the best defensive rating in the league at 97.7%. This would be a great opportunity for the guard to use her accumulated skills while also honing them to be sharper.

#2 Indiana Fever

Indiana is preparing to welcome potential No. 1 pick, Caitlin Clark, to their team. Having already worked with Clark for four years, the tandem has established a rhythm that is sure to bring wins. Add Aliyah Boston to this mix and the Fever may actually win their first championship since 2012.

#3 New York Liberty

Heading East is another option for Marshall where she will get the chance to play for another top defense ranking team. New York has never won a championship in its 27-year history in the league. With Sabrina Ionescu, Gabbie can create wonders.

#4 Phoenix Mercury

Brittney Griner's team is at the bottom of the rankings and had endured a terrible 9-31 season last year. Gabbie Marshall has enough experience of taking a low-ranking team to the top, and can immensely contribute at Phoenix.

#5 Chicago Sky

Gabbie Marshall also has the opportunity of moving to the city just one state away from her home in Ohio. With a defensive rating of 103.4%, the Sky could be a launch pad to the WNBA as she sharpens her skills before making the move to bigger teams like the Aces.

