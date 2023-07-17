How to see Angel Reese during DTLR Meet & Greet? Ticket information, starts times, & more as LSU star returns home to Baltimore

The wait is finally over as Angel Reese's Meet & Greet is here. The LSU Tigers' leading lady has partnered with DTLR to host the event in Baltimore on Monday, July 17.

The tickets are available on Eventbrite at $29.99. Moreover, with that ticket, the vendee would get a t-shirt from Angel Reese's new collection, Bayou Barbie, which they would receive upon reaching the venue.

The 21-year-old, who recently received the award for Best Breakthrough Athlete at the 2023 ESPY Awards, took to social media to express her delight in coming "home."

Angel Reese @Reese10Angel 🥺 whew i’m so happy to FINALLY be home

The event, hosted by the Angel Reese Foundation and DTLR, will take place at the DTLR Northwood Commons.

Event Date and Time: Monday, July 17. 5-7 p.m. EDT

Duration: 2 hours

Ticket Format: Mobile Ticket

Reese has her sights set on promoting women and underrepresented groups. Here, she aims to create innovative and impactful ways to ensure the visibility of women in sports, education, financial literacy, and various other areas.

Angel Reese will throw the ceremonial pitch in the Orioles' game after the Meet & Greet

LSU v Iowa

LSU Tigers' Angel Reese will be throwing the ceremonial pitch before the match between the Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, July 18.

The LSU star made her way to popularity in March 2023 after scoring 25 points, 20 rebounds, and five blocks, as she became the first player to do so in an NCAA Women's Tournament since 2000. The match saw the Tigers taking on Michigan in an attempt to advance to the Sweet 16. The score ended 66-42 in favor of Reese's team, with her scoring 14 offensive rebounds.

Angel Reese's brawny words at ESPYs took Twitter by storm

Reese took over the headlines after her ESPY Award-winning speech. The Tigers frontrunner promised the LSU fans that she would bring home another ring. She said after receiving the award for the Best Breakthrough Athlete:

"I just want to say thank you and another Natty is coming, period."

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Angel Reese after winning the ESPY for Best Breakthrough Athlete:



"I just want to say thank you and another Natty is coming, period."

ESPN @espn



You heard it at the ESPYS first "Another natty is coming, period."You heard it at the ESPYS first

Caesars Sportsbook & Casino @CaesarsSports



LSU is +240 to win back-to-back NCAAW Tournaments "Another Natty is coming, period." - Angel Reese at the ESPY'sLSU is +240 to win back-to-back NCAAW Tournaments

"And I just want to thank LSU, my family, my teammates, my coaches, [and head coach] Kim Mulkey. Everybody that helped me. I'll go down in history for doing what I did, and our team will for winning. I'm happy we were able to do that for Louisiana," she added.

In the past, Freestyle Skier Eileen Gu, Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball, Giants' RB Saquon Barkley, and NBA Star Donovan Mitchell have won the ESPY Best Breakthrough Athlete.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : Will Angel Reese bring home another championship for LSU Tigers? Yes No 0 votes