Is Tyler Kolek healthy? Exploring the No. 2 seeded Marquette guard's status before First Round

There is a strong possibility that Marquette guard Tyler Kolek may suit up for the Golden Eagles' NCAA Tournament first-round matchup against Western Kentucky on Friday in Indianapolis.

According to coach Shaka Smart, Kolek has been practicing in 5-on-5 drills this week. Smart is optimistic that the 2023 Big East Player of the Year will suit up for the team and play.

"He has gone live. He has gone 5-on-5 up-and-down fullcourt. He's done a lot of good things," he said.

Smart was impressed with Kolek during practice but noted that the point guard needs more time to adjust after missing the last three weeks.

Tyler Kolek's injury affects Marquette's Big East tournament quest

Marquette will need Tyler Kolek's playmaking ability to advance in the NCAA Tournament.

Kolek has not played for the Golden Eagles since injuring his oblique against Providence on Feb. 28. Without their star guard, Marquette went 3-3 in six games, and two of those losses came from top seed UConn.

The six-foot-three guard has averaged 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists in 28 games for the Golden Eagles. These numbers were enough for the Associated Press to include him in the All-America Second Team.

Last year, Kolek injured his thumb in the Golden Eagles' first-round victory over Vermont. The injury affected his game in the second round against Michigan State and limited him to seven points, five assists and four rebounds.

In Marquette's last game, Kai Jones provided Kolek-like numbers, finishing with 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. However, his effort wasn't enough, as they lost to the UConn Huskies in the Big East final.

The Golden Eagles have averaged 78.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists and 8.6 steals in 34 games this season. Marquette, though, needs to step up on defense to beat Western Kentuckym as the Hilltoppers averaged 80.6 points, 39.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists and 7.7 steals in 33 games.

Marquette will hope that their star point guard will be fit for the first-round clash against Western Kentucky. If the Golden Eagles win their first assignment, they will meet the winner of the Florida vs Colorado/Boise State duel.

