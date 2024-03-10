LSU vs South Carolina women's basketball injuries and predictions, March 8: Latest on Last-Tear Poa, Mikaylah Williams

The No.2 LSU Tigers women's basketball team will play the No.1 South Carolina Gamecocks in the SEC tournament finals on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

LSU (28-4, second in the SEC) is coming off a 75-67 win over Ole Miss and a 78-48 win over Auburn in the SEC tournament. Meanwhile, South Carolina (31-0, first) is coming off a 74-73 win over Tennessee.

LSU vs. South Carolina basketball injuries

The LSU Tigers are dealing with some injuries heading into the SEC Championship Game. South Carolina, meanwhile is healthy going into the finals.

Last-Tear Poa, LSU

Last-Tear Poa suffered frightening injuries to her head and neck during LSU's win over Ole Miss.

Poa fell and hit her head and neck on the court while attempting to draw a charge. She was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina, where the tournament is, for further evaluation.

"It was for Poa tonight. I'm emotional just because we know how much she brings to the team and I hope she's OK and we're going to go check on her," Angel Reese said after the game, via Marca. "We have already been through adversity this year, so we trusted each other. We were built for this moment."

After the game, LSU coach Kim Mulkey revealed Poa had movement in her extremities and returned a clean CT scan.

Poa is averaging 5.0 points, 3.1 assists, and 1.5 rebounds this season.

Mikaylah Williams, LSU

Mikaylah Williams is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against South Carolina due to a minor ankle injury.

Before the SEC tournament started, Mulkey told reporters she hoped to rest Williams for the entire tournament to get her healthy for the NCAA tournament.

"In a perfect world, I'd like to rest her the whole tournament," Mulkey told The Advocate on Thursday. "But if I need to look down there and say, 'hey, can you go two or three minutes?' And look at the trainer and say, 'hey, do you think it'll hurt anything?' And just kind of go from there."

Williams is averaging 14.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg and 3.1 apg.

LSU vs. South Carolina predictions

The LSU Tigers are 10-point underdogs in Sunday's match against South Carolina. The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

South Carolina remains undefeated this season and should win the SEC, making it a historic season for the Gamecocks. South Carolina had to beat Tennessee off a buzzer-beater three.

The Gamecocks' solid offense should make a difference in this game, as South Carolina will win but won't cover the 10 points.

Prediction: South Carolina wins by 5 points.

