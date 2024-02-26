Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson had an accomplished showing against the Washington Huskies on Saturday, registering 17 points, five rebounds and seven assists to lead his team to a 91-75 win.

Larsson reacted to a video of his sensational dunk during the game with one letter on his Instagram stories:

"W," he wrote.

Pelle Larsson's IG story

Pelle Larsson gets overdue praise

After the Wildcats' 105-99 triple overtime win against the Utah Utes on Feb. 8, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd was full of praise for Pelle Larsson, who had a phenomenal game against his former side,

He registered 27 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, shooting 58.8% from the field.

“He kind of figured out how to attack that zone so we were able to figure out how to get him in the right spot in the middle of the floor,” Lloyd said (h/t 247 Sports). “Pelle is a problem solver and he’s a winner. We’re lucky to have him.

“I know this game is never easy for him because he’s not one of those guys that left Utah unhappy. He had a good experience here. I know coming back here, revenge in Pelle’s language probably isn’t a strong word, so I think it was kind of an emotional game for him. To see him play well and get us over the top was awesome.”

The Arizona coach highlighted Larsonn's grit that holds the talented Arizona team together after the 82-71 win against Stanford Cardinal on Feb. 4.

“He gives you everything he’s got,” Lloyd said. “You guys see him at the end of the game and he’s beaten to a pulp.”

Jack Murphy, the Arizona Wildcats associate head coach, highlighted Larsonn's importance to the team and the qualities that make him stand out in the Wildcats team.

“He’s like an extension of Tommy on the floor,” Murphy said (h/t USA Today). “He knows what we want on the floor. He’s always reaffirming what we just talked about whether it’s a defensive coverage or a play call. He’s an elite communicator who has high basketball IQ, so you have that combination, it’s usually a pretty good thing.”

Murphy explained just how much of a competitor Larsson is.

“You wouldn’t want to play poker with him, but he’s got a burning desire to win,” Murphy said. “Behind that humble exterior, that quiet exterior, there’s a rage there. That’s what made him a really good player.”

Pelle Larsson has shown a willingness to fight for every loose ball, take charges and compete for every duel for the Wildcats and that grit is finally being given the praise it deserves.