Arizona HC Adia Barnes relieved over not having to repeatedly face USC's JuJu Watkins amid Pac-12 split: "Thank God she's going to a different league"

Arizona Wildcats head coach Adia Barness was all praise for JuJu Watkins and expressed relief that her team would not have to face the point guard again after USC defeated the Wildcats 65-62.

Barness made the comments in the post-game press conference. She expressed her relief at the conference split, by saying:

“Thank God she's going to a different league. The only good thing about us not being in the Pac-12 anymore. I don’t have to see JuJu too many more times.”

Watkins added 17 points and eight rebounds in USC's win in the Pac-12 quarterfinal game. Arizona will move to Big 12 as the Pac-12 conference splits. JuJu Watkins was left with a welt eyebrow and a bandaged arm as she battled with the defense of the wildcats. The Pac-12 Freshman of the year did not score much but Adia Barness laid bare what a terror Watkins was to the opponents.

After the loss, Arizona is hoping to get an NCAA Tournament invitation. USC will face UCLA in the semis on Friday. USC occupies the 3rd spot in the Pac-12 conference. It has a 24-5 overall record and 13-5 in the conference. Arizona has a 17-15 overall record and an 8-10 record in the conference.

JuJu Watkins' performances in numbers and accolades

JuJu is currently averaging of 27.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game. Regarding the total points scored, the 18-year-old freshman is only behind the Iowa Hawks superstar Caitlin Clark. With March Madness around the corner, the fans are enthusiastic to witness the clash of the titans.

Before the March Madness, fans of Watkins have some more good news to celebrate. She recently got the First Team All-American award by the Athletic. The USC's official X account announced that Watkins added yet another feather to her 2024 exploits.

This year has been good for Watkins. JuJu has been awarded Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. She also picked up accolades of being included in the All-Pac-12 team, and Pac-12 All-Freshman team.