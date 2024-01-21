College basketball injury report, January 20: Latest on Jeremy Roach, Dawson Baker and more

Saturdays are full of college basketball action, bringing attention to injury reports. Today, we are focusing on the later action as some AP Top 25 teams have injuries that are going to be interesting to track.

Let's take a look at some of the more impactful injuries and the latest updates to see if they will be able to suit up.

College basketball injury report, January 20

Jeremy Roach, Duke

The seventh-ranked Duke Blue Devils have been playing extremely well, and are hoping to have senior guard Jeremy Roach available in tonight's game against the Pittsburgh Panthers, despite his questionable status due to a knee injury.

The Blue Devils have not played in a full week and Roach played in the most recent game. So far this season, he has appeared in all 16 games and is averaging 14.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game in 32.9 minutes.

Dawson Baker, BYU

Junior guard Dawson Baker is expected to miss tonight's game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders due to a foot injury and is out indefinitely. He has been dealing with a myriad of injuries throughout the season as he has only been able to play in four games this season and unable to get in a rhythm.

On the season, he averages 5.0 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 1.5 apg and 0.8 spg in 10.5 minutes. It will be intriguing to see how he does when he is healthy enough to get back on the floor.

Devin Cambridge, Texas Tech

Senior forward Devan Cambridge is out for the entire season for the Texas Tech Red Raiders as he is recovering from a knee injury. This is his sixth season of college basketball and he could get a redshirt season due to this injury.

Last season was his first year with the Red Raiders but has shown the ability to do a bit of everything throughout his career. In 135 games (76 starts) he has posted 7.3 ppg and 3.8 rpg.

While there is a list full of other injuries throughout the college basketball world, these are some of the most impactful on tonight's action.

