How many UConn players got invited to the NBA draft combine in 2024? Taking a closer look at the invitees

UConn Huskies led by Dan Hurley clinched back-to-back national championships recently and five players from the program are invitees to the 2024 NBA draft combine. The event will be held from May 12 to May 19 at Wintrust Arena and Marriot Marquis in Chicago and UConn tops the list in the number of invitees.

Donovan Clingan, Alex Karaban, Cam Spencer, Tristen Newton, and Stephon Castle are Huskies invited to the draft. Participation in the event is mandatory for the players.

Five UConn Huskies players who made it to the NBA draft combine invitees list

Donovan Clingan

Syndication: Arizona Republic

The 7'2 center of UConn Huskies averaged 13 points, 7.4 rebounds, and shot 63.9 from the field. He was named to the Big East Conference All-Freshman team and AP Honorable Mention All-American 2024. Clingan was instrumental in the two back-to-back NCAA championship wins of the Huskies. Before coming to the Huskies camp, Clingan got offers from top programs like Michigan, Ohio State, Georgetown, Rutgers, etc.

Alex Karaban

Syndication: Arizona Republic

Alex Karaban averaged 13.3 ppg, 5.1rpg and 1.5 apg in the 2023-24 season. He had a field goal percentage of 49.5 and shot 37.9 from the 3-point range. In the 2022-23 season, Alex shot 40.2 beyond the arc. The 6'8 forward was named to the Big East All-Freshman team in 2023 and played well in the two NCAA championship wins of the UConn Huskies.

Cam Spencer

Syndication: Arizona Republic

UConn Huskies guard averaged 14.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg, and 3.6 apg in the 2023-24 season. He had a 48.4 field goal percentage and shot 44.0 from the 3-point range.

The 6'4 forward was named to the first team All-Big East, First team Academic All-American, and first team All-Patriot League. The 24-year-old earlier played with Loyola Greyhounds and Rutgers.

Tristen Newton

Syndication: Arizona Republic

Tristen averaged 15.1 ppg, 6.6 rpg and 6.2 apg in the 2023-24 season. He shot 41.5 percent from the field and 32.1 percent beyond the arc.

It is the fifth season of Tristen in college basketball. He had earlier played with the East Carolina Pirates. Tristen is the recipient of the Bob Cousy Award and NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player. Tristen was named to the First Team All-Big East.

Also read: Top 10 UConn men's college basketball players of all time ft. Tristen Newton

Stephon Castle

Syndication: Arizona Republic

In the 2023-24 season, Stephon Castle averaged 11.1 ppg, 4.7rpg, and 2.9 apg. The 6'6 star had a field goal percentage of 47.2 percent and shot 26.7 from the 3-point range.

A consensus five-star recruit, Stephon Castle, was McDonald’s All American 2023. He was also -awarded Big East Freshman of the Year 2024 and named to the Big East All-Freshman Team 2024.