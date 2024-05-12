“I went back in and we ordered a bottle of champagne”: Iowa WBB HC Lisa Bluder recalls Caitlin Clark flipping her decision to join Notre Dame

Caitlin Clark had always hoped to play for the UConn Huskies but when she didn't get a call from coach Geno Auriemma, the guard was going to accept the offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

However, Clark was not sure of her choice and flipped in the end to play for her home state school, the University of Iowa. The Hawkeyes coach, Lisa Bluder, commented on this in ESPN's docuseries Full Court Press.

“I was at a restaurant eating with my husband,” Bluder said. “When she called, I stepped outside to take the phone call. I tried to hold it down a little bit, but then I went back in and we ordered a bottle of champagne.”

The four-part docuseries covers Caitlin Clark's senior year with the Hawkeyes. She became the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer (men or women) and was later picked No. 1 in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever.

Along with Clark, former South Carolina star Kamilla Cardoso and UCLA point guard Kiki Rice's journeys are also captured.

Caitlin Clark reveals the reason she chose Iowa over Notre Dame

Caitlin Clark talked about Notre Dame being her mother's favorite school and wanted to fulfill her wish (per ESPN). It is one of the most historically great programs and the guard reportedly felt immense pressure to choose the best school.

“It’s a lot of pressure having to choose and decide where you’re going to spend four years of your life," Clark said in Full Court Press. "We’re Catholic and every person, like, idolizes Notre Dame. Like, that’s just what you do. I told Muffet McGraw, one of the greatest coaches of all-time, that I’m gonna play for her.”

However, she did not feel content with her decision and chose to flip.

“I just knew like — something wasn’t sitting right with me,” Clark said. “So, I tell my parents and I’m like, ‘I think I’m gonna switch to Iowa.’ Which was hard, like, I was scared.

"I’m 17 years old and now I have to call Coach McGraw and tell her that I’m not coming. I remember sitting in my bed and I’m like sweating. I’m like, ‘Oh, this is so bad.’ But I really loved the idea of being close to home.”

It all worked out in her favor, as Caitlin Clark had one of the most historic college careers. The Iowa Hawkeyes are set to retire her #22 jersey in honor of her achievements.

Do you think Iowa was the best choice for Clark? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.