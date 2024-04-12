IN PHOTOS: South Carolina star Chloe Kitts and BF Collin Murray-Boyles showcase latest Polaroid snaps via IG post

Chloe Kitts and the South Carolina Gamecocks won the NCAA Championship on April 7, and the team celebrated their welcome home at Colonial Life Arena on April 8. Joining Kitts at the celebration was her boyfriend Collin Murray-Boyles.

The couple shared snaps from the day on their Instagram with a caption:

"Spin Bout U 🖤"

Collin Murray-Boyles is a freshman South Carolina Gamecock forward, and the couple made their relationship public earlier this year. Murray was also in attendance during the NCAA final against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Chloe Kitts' journey with the South Carolina Gamecocks

After forgoing her senior year in high school, Kitts joined the Gamecocks in 2022 ahead of time. Her unique position meant she was not on par with the other signees of the Class of 2022. Regardless, she put in her work, especially when all her teammates were fast asleep.

Whenever she cannot sleep, the 19-year-old takes a walk to the team's practice facility, a few minutes away from her dorm, to work out all by herself. She even admitted that sometimes, these sessions last until three in the morning.

"I prefer working out late ... I just have a lot of thoughts, and working out makes it better," Kitts said to Greenville Online. "It's my alone time for sure ... I'll have the whole gym for a couple hours and I'll shoot, then lay on the floor, then shoot. I love it alone."

Kitts' father Jason, her first coach, played at Rogers High and Tacoma Community College. He was aware of the hard work that his daughter would have to put in due to her decision to commit early.

"I absolutely wanted Chloe Kitts at South Carolina this year so she could understand what the roles and the leadership looks like at that level," Jason said. "Is it hard? Absolutely. But that's part of the process of understanding that hard is going to lead to bigger and better things."

Besides working hard, Chloe Kitts has eased into the roster, thanks to former Gamecocks guard Brea Beal.

"Brea took me under her wing; if I needed to go anywhere, she would take me places; she would always make sure that I was okay and that I ate," Kitts said. (via Sports Illustrated)

"She checked to see how I [was] mentally; it wasn't always just about basketball with her. She's just a great person, and I was very happy to have her as a roommate," she added.

Chloe Kitts is also aware of the responsibilities she has towards the incoming recruiting class, who would be in a similar position as she was in 2022. She has vowed to be their support, just like Beal was for her.

