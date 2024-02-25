Iowa vs Illinois basketball Injury report, February 24: Latest on Max Williams and more

The Iowa Hawkeyes (16-11, 8-8 Big Ten) will visit the No. 12 Illinois Fighting Illini (19-7, 10-5) on Saturday afternoon with tipoff at 2:15 p.m. EST. The matchup will take place at State Farm Center in Champaign, IL, and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Iowa is eighth in the Big Ten standings and has won its last two games in a row, including an 88-86 win over Wisconsin. Illinois enters this matchup as the 12th-ranked team in the AP Top 25 and second place in the Big Ten behind only Purdue. The Fighting Illini are just 2-2 in their last four games and are coming off a crushing 90-89 loss to Penn State on Wednesday.

Both teams are mostly healthy heading into this conference clash, with just one player on the injury report.

Iowa vs. Illinois basketball injuries

Max Williams, Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois guard Max Williams is the only player on the injury report ahead of this matchup. He is listed as questionable with an undisclosed injury. Williams missed Illinois' previous game against Penn State with this same undisclosed injury.

Williams is a 6-foot-2 transfer from DePaul this season who has played in eight games for the Illini. He averages just 1.5 minutes per game and has two points and rebounds this season. Illinois will look to return to its winning ways after going 2-2 over its previous four games.

The team is chasing Purdue at the top of the Big Ten standings and is 2.5 games behind the Boilermakers, with Northwestern and Wisconsin on its tail.

Expected starters for Iowa vs. Illinois

Iowa Hawkeyes

The Hawkeyes are fresh off a 78-71 win over Michigan State on Tuesday. They have just four games remaining on their schedule, with two of those contests being against Illinois.

This matchup will be the second of their back-to-back games on the road before they return home for a showdown against Penn State on Feb. 27.

Here is their expected starting lineup for this afternoon's game against Illinois:

Player Position Tony Perkins G Josh Dix G Payton Sandfort F Ben Krikke F Owen Freeman F

Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois has five games remaining on its regular season schedule, with three at home. The Illini only have one ranked opponent remaining on their schedule: their final home game against No. 3 Purdue.

Winning out will be vital for this Illinois team if it wants to catch Purdue at the top of the conference before the start of the Big Ten Tournament.

Here is how Illinois is expected to start against Iowa, with a unique one-guard and four-forward lineup:

Player Position Terrence Shannon Jr. G Ty Rodgers F Marcus Domask F Coleman Hawkins F Quincy Guerrier F

