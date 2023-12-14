“My favorite player” - Angel Reese BF Cam'Ron reacts as LSU star drops a cryptic message for haters following 4-game hiatus

Angel Reese has spoken out after a 4-game hiatus from the LSU Tigers women's basketball lineup. She took to Instagram to drop a cryptic message, seemingly aimed at her critics The post prompted her boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher, to react and he dropped an uplifting message for his lady love.

Reese did not feature in the Tigers lineup for four games, and it led to intense speculation about her future with the team. It came months after the star forward led the team to a national championship title. Now that she is back with the team, Reese has a reminder for her critics.

Here is what Angel Reese had to say to her haters after returning to the LSU Tigers team after a 4-game hiatus.

“Everyone has a chapter they don't read out loud. Just remember, this is my world y’all just living in it,” Reese wrote in the caption.

Cam’Ron Fletcher slid into the comments section to support Reese with an uplifting message.

“My favorite player,” Fletcher wrote.

Angel Reese had earlier opened up about the reason for her close relationship with the Florida State men’s basketball star. She had credited the daily affirmation that the couple gave each other for that. And Fletcher just showed some evidence of it in public.

Angel Reese and her struggle with mental health

When Reese did not play for the Tigers, there was much speculation among supporters. Some even questioned the mental health of the defending national champion. However, when she returned to action at the end of last month after missing four games, the 'Bayou Barbie' clarified things.

In a post-game press conference after leading her team to a win against No. 9 Virginia Tech, Reese stated that her mental health was the most important thing and that she wanted to make sure that she didn't cause any harm in the locker room. She affirmed her resolve to take the Tigers ‘as far as I can.’

The Tigers are 10-1 overall at the moment and sit second in the SEC. Their most recent win came against McNeese State, where they blew the Cowgirls 133-44.