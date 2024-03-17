Ohio State reportedly in talks to sign interim HC Jake Diebler on a permanent basis after Chris Holtmann's firing

On Feb. 14, the Ohio State Buckeyes fired their coach, Chris Holtmann, following the 62-54 loss to Wisconsin. Jake Diebler, an associate head coach at the time, was promoted to interim head coach while the school searched for Holtmann's replacement.

But now, reports suggest that Ohio State is looking to extend Jake Diebler's tenure at the helm. During his time as interim HC, Diebler has led the Buckeyes to five wins in their last six games. Ohio State's Big Ten Tournament run began with a 90-78 win over No. 7 Iowa before they exited after Friday’s 77-74 loss to No. 2 Illinois.

Expand Tweet

Following the loss, Diebler was asked about his thoughts on a full-time position with the team. To this he said:

“As far as what’s next, I don’t think there’s been appropriate time to think through that because the focus has been on the here and now. There will be a time for that. Sorry, that time’s not now. Appreciate the question, but going to keep my focus on these guys.” (via The Columbus Dispatch)

“When Gene asked me to do this, I just want to serve these guys as best as I possibly can until the absolute last second of this year ... This program means so much to me and my family and I want to serve this program with everything I have,” Diebler said.

The road ahead for Jake Diebler and Ohio State

Jake Diebler is reported to have met with athletic director Ross Bjork on Saturday as they try to figure out the final details of his contract. A bid in the Big Dance seems impossible for Ohio State, but they could take part in the NIT.

The team will also be looking at rebuilding their roster, something Diebler was involved in as the recruiter. He was responsible for signing the Buckeyes' 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes. This is again a reason for Ohio State to continue with him, as forward Jamison Battle said:

"Whatever ‘it’ is, he has that. He recruited a lot of us here and with that, he has a relationship with all of us. It’s easy to play for someone who you have a relationship with, who cares so much about you.”

Sophomore guard Roddy Gayle Jr. also came in support of Jake Diebler as he said:

“I feel like he gave us hope. We were all kind of scared, not knowing what was coming next, not knowing what to do from here. I feel like he was able to give us all hope, to be able to give us something to look forward to. Also, his connectedness with each one of us allowed us to play freely and play hard for him.”

Diebler began his coaching career as a student assistant at the Valparaiso Beacons in 2009-10. He worked his way up to director of operations and later as an assistant coach.

The Ohio native joined the Buckeyes in 2013 as a video coordinator under coach Thad Matta and stayed until 2016. Later, he worked as an assistant at Vanderbilt for coach Bryce Drew until 2019 before returning to Ohio State.

Also Read: Will Ohio State make the 2024 March Madness? Breaking down the Buckeyes 2024 NCAA tournament odds